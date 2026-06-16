Delhi Rain Update Today, 16 June 2026: Rains with thunderstorms in National Capital, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, Faridabad, IMD issues alert

According to the IMD, thunderstorms, lightning, strong winds, and light to moderate rainfall may occur across the capital on different days between June 16 and June 21.

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New Delhi: Over the next seven days, weather conditions in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, and Faridabad are expected to remain highly unpredictable. In its latest weather update, the IMD has raised concerns for residents of the national capital region. While humid conditions and scorching sunshine are troubling people during the morning hours, the atmosphere is changing dramatically by evening, with sudden dark clouds, dust storms, and heavy rainfall.

At some places, temperatures could soar to 42°C, while in other places, winds gusting up to 60 km/h may force people to stay indoors. People commuting on roads, office-goers, and those working in open areas have been advised to remain especially cautious and stay updated on weather forecasts.

Here are some of the key details:

IMD has informed that the arrival of the monsoon in Delhi-NCR is likely to be delayed

Pre-monsoon activity is increasingly taking a severe turn.

According to the IMD, thunderstorms, lightning, strong winds, and light to moderate rainfall may occur across the capital on different days between June 16 and June 21.

There is also a possibility of sudden dust storms in several areas.

The recurring changes in Delhi’s weather are being driven by an active western disturbance and low-level wind systems.

In the coming days, residents of Delhi are likely to experience a combination of heat, humidity, rainfall, and gusty winds.

Double Weather Threat in Delhi-NCR

Residents of Delhi and nearby areas may experience a double weather impact throughout this week.

Intense sunshine and humidity are likely to make daytime conditions uncomfortable

Sudden thunderstorms and rain during the evening and night could create additional difficulties.

The weather department has clearly stated that June 20 and 21 are expected to be the most severe days.

During this period, there is a possibility of lightning, falling trees, and traffic disruptions in several areas.

Light rain and strong winds are also expected in Delhi-NCR on Tuesday.

According to the weather department, wind speeds could reach 50–60 km/h.

People living in open areas, near construction sites, or around high-rise buildings have been advised to exercise extra caution.

Between June 17 and June 19, the weather in Delhi is likely to remain relatively clear, but heat and humidity are expected to increase significantly.

Maximum temperatures during these days could range between 39°C and 41°C.

The weather department has indicated that this respite will be short-lived, as strong winds and rainfall are likely to return from June 20 onward.

June 20–21 Expected to Be the Most Impactful

June 20 and 21 could be the most sensitive days for Delhi-NCR, according to the weather department. A warning has been issued for thunderstorms accompanied by rain and strong winds of up to 60 km/h. Weather conditions may deteriorate suddenly in several areas.

Visibility could drop during the evening hours, leading to traffic congestion and travel disruptions. Strong winds may bring down weak trees and old hoardings. Power supply could also be affected in some locations. Residents have been advised to avoid unnecessary travel and stay indoors as much as possible during periods of severe weather.