New Delhi: Another day of chilly winds awoke the people of Delhi on Wednesday morning as the minimum temperature was recorded at 3.6 degrees Celsius at Safdarjung Observatory, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) stated at 8.30 AM today. Also Read - No Respite From Biting Cold: Temperature to Dip Further Across Delhi-NCR, Orange Alert Issued

An orange alert was issued by the weather department yesterday as the cold wave brought down temperatures in the northern belt, including Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan. Also Read - Cold Wave Returns to North India, Delhi's Minimum Temperature Drops to 7 Degrees Celsius

Last week, Delhi had been registering above normal temperatures due to a cloud cover bringing rains to the capital city under the influence of successive Western Disturbances. Also Read - Thick Blanket Of Fog To Cover North India For Next Four Days, Temperature Likely To Further Dip

However, the IMD has said that the cold conditions are expected to intensify further in the coming days. Moderate to dense fog has been forecasted over the capital city on Thursday and Friday, an IMD official said.

Delhi’s minimum temperature settled at 4.3 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, three notches below normal, while it was 7 degrees Celsius on Monday and 7.8 degrees Celsius on Sunday.

Meanwhile, cold wave conditions continued unabated in parts of Rajasthan with the state’s only hill station Mount Abu freezing at sub-zero temperatures today. Similar conditions were witnessed in Haryana and Punjab as well.