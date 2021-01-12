New Delhi: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued an ‘orange alert’ for cold wave in Delhi after temperatures in the national capital dropped to 4.3 degrees Celsius this morning. An alert has also been sent out for neighbouring Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan over severe to very severe cold conditions in these states today. Also Read - Cold Wave Returns to North India, Delhi's Minimum Temperature Drops to 7 Degrees Celsius

Delhi woke up to a minimum temperature of 4.3 today, three notches below normal, as recorded by the Safdarjung Observatory of the IMD. The weather department also said that the cold conditions are expected to intensify further in the coming days. Also Read - Cold Wave Warning to be Issued in Seoul for First Time in 3 Years

Moderate to dense fog has been forecasted over the capital city on Thursday and Friday, an IMD official said. Also Read - Rains Drench Delhi For 3rd Consecutive Day, Minimum Temperature Rises To 13.2 Degrees Celsius

Cold wave conditions continued unabated in parts of Rajasthan with the state’s only hill station Mount Abu freezing at sub-zero temperatures today. Similar conditions were witnessed in Haryana and Punjab as well.

Hisar in Haryana shivered at 2.2 degrees Celsius, five degrees below normal, while Bathinda in Punjab recorded a minimum of 3.9 degrees Celsius temperature. Chandigarh, the joint capital of both states, recorded its low at 7.8 degrees Celsius, three degrees above normal, the official said.

Meanwhile, parts of Tamil Nadu including Chennai received heavy to very heavy rainfall early morning today. According to the met department, the spell of heavy rains is likely to continue tomorrow as well.