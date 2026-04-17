Home

News

Delhi weather: Parts of national capital receive light rain - What does IMD forecast say?

Delhi weather: Parts of national capital receive light rain – What does IMD forecast say?

Parts of the Delhi and Noida received light rainfall on Friday morning.

Delhi weather: Parts of national capital receive light rain - What does IMD forecast say?

Delhi Weather Update: Parts of the capital city received light showers on Friday morning, bringing relief to people from surging heat. The light rain also dipped the temperature and made the weather pleasant. The rain was recorded in Laxmi Nagar, Akshardham and the Delhi–Noida route and a few areas in east Delhi. According to the Indian Meteorological Department, parts of Haryana and NCR will receive light rainfall on April 17 and 18. However, the IMD has said that the mercury will rise further in the coming days.

Delhi Weather Forecast

The weather department stated that the temperature across the capital city is expected to rise in the coming days. The maximum temperature is expected to climb 2-3 degrees Celsius.

Several parts of the country are experiencing a rapid rise in mercury as summer strengthens across northern and central regions. Several major cities have already crossed the 40 degrees Celsius mark. The temperature rise has signalled an early onset of intense heat conditions. The weather department has warned that dry winds and clear skies are accelerating the mercury across the country.

Will It Rain Or Snow In Hilly Areas?

The IMD has predicted light showers and snowfall in parts of the hilly states of the country, including Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. The system remains weak and will not last long enough to cool the northern plains.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.