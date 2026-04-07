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Delhi Weather: Rain lashes Delhi-NCR, IMD issues yellow alert — Check forecast

Delhi Weather: Rain lashes Delhi-NCR, IMD issues yellow alert — Check forecast

According to the IMD, Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to be cloudy, accompanied by strong winds blowing at speeds of 30 to 50 km/h.

Delhi Weather: Rain lashes Delhi-NCR, IMD issues yellow alert — Check forecast

Delhi Weather: Amid unexpected seasonal fluctuations, the weather of Delhi on Tuesday morning took another turn, with rain lashing parts of the capital city. Several parts of the National Capital Region (NCR) also witnessed showers due to the activation of a new western disturbance. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), light rain with strong winds will batter the capital city and adjoining NCR today and on Wednesday.

Delhi Weather: Strong Winds Likely

According to IMD, Tuesday and Wednesday will be cloudy. Strong winds at speed of 30 to 50 kmph and light showers are also expected on both days. The change in weather is expected to cause drop in mercury by three to five degrees. A yellow alert has been issued for both days.

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