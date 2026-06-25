Delhi Weather: Is rain likely today? IMD forecasts showers, thunderstorms – Check predictions for Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram

According to IMD, Delhi and adjoining NCR are expected to witness the most humid day of the week on Thursday, with temperatures touching 39 degree Celsius. Check IMD forecast here.

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Delhi Weather: Is rain likely today? IMD forecasts showers, thunderstorms - Check predictions for Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram | Image: ANI

Delhi Weather: Residents of Delhi and the adjoining National Capital Region are still waiting for the arrival of the monsoon, as other states of the country have started receiving rainy showers. However, the scorching heat is expected to reduce this week. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated that Thursday is expected to be the most humid day of the week in the region. The capital city is expected to witness partly cloudy skies today, with the daytime temperature expected to hover around 39 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is expected to settle around 27 degrees Celsius. Humidity levels are likely to remain at around 65 percent.

Delhi Weather Today

Amid all the discomfort, the capital city is expected to witness a drop in temperature today. However, the relief is not expected to come from showers. According to the weather department, there are very low chances of rain today, though lightning may occur in the afternoon or evening. The slight cooling will be driven by increased moisture in the air rather.

IMD has not issued any alert for Delhi today, and overall conditions are expected to remain typical for June. Cloudy skies and humidity are expected today. However, the IMD hinted a gradual change in weather conditions in the coming days.

Is Rain Likely Today?

According to IMD, rain and thunderstorms are expected on June 26 and 27. On June 28, strong winds are expected in the afternoon. On June 29 and 30 rain with lightning and gusty winds is expected. However, the weather department has not yet made any official announcement regarding the onset of the much-awaited rainy season in Delhi.

Late Monsoon Arrival in Delhi Cannot Be Ruled Out

Monsoon, which has already made its delayed entry, has started progress in some other parts of the country. There is a possibility that it will arrive late in the capital city.

In Maharashtra, the rainy season arrived 12 days behind schedule. A similar delay cannot be ruled out for Delhi.

The weather department said that the overall temperature of Delhi-NCR, including Noida, Ghaziabad and Gurugram, is expected to remain below 40 degrees Celsius. Because of the cloudy skies, the intensity of direct sunlight may reduce, but the high moisture content will make the conditions uncomfortable.