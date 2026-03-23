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Delhi may witness light rain and thunderstorms today as western disturbance keeps skies cloudy across NCR

Delhi may witness light rain and thunderstorms today as western disturbance keeps skies cloudy across NCR

Delhi-NCR may witness light rain and cloudy skies today due to a western disturbance, offering temporary relief from heat before temperatures begin rising again later this week.

Delhi weather today

On Monday morning, Delhi and its surrounding areas experienced cloudy skies. India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials also predicted light showers and thunderstorms in Delhi-NCR throughout the day.

In Noida, Ghaziabad and Gurugram, scattered rain is expected at intervals. This abrupt shower seems to have provided much-needed relief from March heat in Delhi. Cloudy skies kept temperatures low for most parts of the city during the day.

Delhi witnesses cloud cover early this month. Residents said they felt temperatures much like that of late winters.

Weather Changes Due To Western Disturbance

IMD officials said that an active western disturbance is influencing weather conditions over northwest India. Delhi-NCR has seen cloudy skies with traces of rain accompanied by thunderstorms for the past few days. Western disturbances are responsible for halting the rise in temperatures during March. Last week temperatures dropped due to rains, gusty winds and lightning in some areas of Delhi.

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Rain Brings Relief But Temporary Dip In Temperature

Rainfall brought down Delhi temperatures as well. However, people will have to wait for a few more days for this relief. Maximum temperatures are expected to rise gradually in the coming days after the western disturbance weakens down.

Brief rain showers early last week had brought down maximum temperatures to near 27-29°C which were mild compared to highs of 33°C in the city over the past week. The weekend and early this week will see clear skies which will result in temperatures inching up to normal levels of around 30-33°C.

IMD to Residents

The IMD asked residents to be cautious of changes in weather conditions over Delhi-NCR. They further said that individuals can expect brief periods of rain, gusty winds and lightning during daytime. Some commuters might face mild interruptions during these conditions, especially while driving on rain-soaked roads.

Visibility will also drop while it rains in Delhi. However, since rain activity will be light, the IMD advised citizens to take precautions when thunderstorms occur.

Forecast For Delhi-NCR Weather This Week

Delhi-NCR will see warmer and dry weather conditions over the coming week as March comes to an end. While Delhi might experience some isolated rain activity, temperatures are expected to rise gradually as we approach April.

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