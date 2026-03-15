Home

News

Delhi-NCR hit by rain, thunderstorm and gusty winds after scorching heat; IMD releases fresh weather alert

Delhi-NCR hit by rain, thunderstorm and gusty winds after scorching heat; IMD releases fresh weather alert

Light rain and cloudy skies bring relief to Delhi after the capital recorded its hottest day of the year. Temperatures dip as western disturbance triggers drizzle and strong winds across NCR.

Delhi weather today

Delhiites began their day under cloudy skies with light rain that brought temporary relief from soaring temperatures early this week. The national capital recorded Delhi’s hottest day of the year earlier this week. Temperatures across Delhi and other neighbouring cities including Noida, Gurugram and Ghaziabad plummeted after the unexpected rainfall.

Light rain and clouds are likely to keep temperatures lower for the next few days.

Delhi Recorded 36.8°C Temperature Earlier this Week

Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of nearly 36.8°C three days ago, marking the hottest day of 2023 so far. Seasonal average temperatures for the month of March are usually lower than 36.8°C. Experts noted that while some rise in temperature is normal around this time of the year, seeing summer-like conditions in March is unusual.

Also read: Weather forecast March 15: Relief from heat as rain and thunderstorms predicted for Northern states; Yellow Alert for…

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Temperatures Are Rising Ahead of Expected Summer Months

“The increase in temperature in Delhi-NCR is of concern as climate experts have predicted an extreme summer this year,” news agency ANI quoted meteorologist Vishwas Singh as saying.

Western Disturbance Contributed to Delhi’s Sudden Rainfall

Meteorologists said that due to a western disturbance over north-western India, clouds gathered over Delhi-NCR resulting in light rain. IMD stated earlier that people in many parts of Delhi “can expect very light rainfall or at best a drizzle accompanied by strong surface winds”. IMD predicts surface winds to reach speeds of 30-40 km/h gusting to 50 km/h.

IMD said this weather system would not only cause rainfall but also lead to a change in weather conditions, which came as a relief after a few days of increasing temperatures.

Rainfall Likely to Cool Down Maximum Temperature Below 30°C

With the rainfall coming to Delhi and other neighbouring cities after temperatures reached above 36°C on Sunday, experts say the maximum temperature is likely to fall below 30°C in the coming days. Humidity levels are also likely to drop with this week’s rainfall, meteorologists added. India Meteorological Department (IMD) Says Temperatures Will Rise Again

“The respite might not last for too long though,” the weather department added.

“The maximum temperatures are most likely to rise again in the coming days as the effect of western disturbance reduces and the sky clears up,” IMD warned. IMD said increasing temperatures this early in March may lead to heatwaves later this summer across northern India.

Delhi Residents Enjoy Rainy Weather

Delhi residents have been welcoming this week’s rain. The light drizzle resulted in cloudy weather across Delhi-NCR and lower temperatures than the start of the week. Several citizens were seen enjoying the weather as they travelled to work on Tuesday morning. Many described the rain as a “welcome break” from this week’s summer-like conditions.

Experts say Delhi residents should brace themselves for rising temperatures in the coming weeks.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.