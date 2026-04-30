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Relief for Delhi NCR as heavy rain lashes national capital, hailstorm reported in several parts of city

Relief for Delhi NCR as heavy rain lashes national capital, hailstorm reported in several parts of city

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Red Alert for Meerut, Orange for Noida and Ghaziabad, and Yellow for Delhi.

Rain lashes Delhi-NCR

New Delhi: The national capital and adjoining areas are likely to be hit by a thunderstorm and rain as clouds have been building up, making conditions overcast. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Red Alert for Meerut, Orange for Noida and Ghaziabad, and Yellow for Delhi.

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