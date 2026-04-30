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Relief for Delhi NCR as heavy rain lashes national capital, hailstorm reported in several parts of city
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Red Alert for Meerut, Orange for Noida and Ghaziabad, and Yellow for Delhi.
New Delhi: The national capital and adjoining areas are likely to be hit by a thunderstorm and rain as clouds have been building up, making conditions overcast. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Red Alert for Meerut, Orange for Noida and Ghaziabad, and Yellow for Delhi.
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