Delhi weather today, 30 May: Rain, thunderstorm bring relief from heat and humidity

The rain and thunderstorms have brought relief to the people from the prevailing heat and humidity.

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Delhi rain (ANI image)

New Delhi: The weather in Delhi has been humid since yesterday, and rain was imminent. On Saturday afternoon, it became overcast along with a thunderstorm and a drizzle. The rain has hit Delhi and nearby areas in the NCR. The rain and thunderstorms have brought relief to the people from the prevailing heat and humidity. The rain is likely to continue until the evening. However, an official confirmation from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) is awaited about the weather forecast.