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Delhi weather today, 30 May: Rain, thunderstorm bring relief from heat and humidity

The rain and thunderstorms have brought relief to the people from the prevailing heat and humidity.

Written by: Tahir Qureshi Edited by: Tahir Qureshi
Published: May 30, 2026, 5:13 PM IST
Delhi weather, Rain, thunderstorm, heat, humidity, New Delhi, weather, Delhi, drizzle, NCR, India Meteorological Department, IMD, weather forecast
Delhi rain (ANI image)

New Delhi: The weather in Delhi has been humid since yesterday, and rain was imminent. On Saturday afternoon, it became overcast along with a thunderstorm and a drizzle. The rain has hit Delhi and nearby areas in the NCR. The rain and thunderstorms have brought relief to the people from the prevailing heat and humidity. The rain is likely to continue until the evening. However, an official confirmation from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) is awaited about the weather forecast.

Read more: Delhi weather: Will it rain today? IMD predicts thunderstorms and strong winds – Check forecast here

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About the Author

Tahir Qureshi

Tahir Qureshi

Tahir Qureshi is a senior sub-editor at India.com, whose primary duties are writing news related to different beats like National. World, Business, and viral. He also breaks stories and then follows t ... Read More

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