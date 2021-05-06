New Delhi: Delhi-NCR is witnessing a sudden change in weather with light rains lashing the city and its nearby areas. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, a thunderstorm with moderate/heavy rains is likely in Delhi, Noida, and other areas. “Thunderstorm/ Duststorm with moderate to heavy intensity rain with gusty wind speed 30-60 kmph would occur over many places of entire Delhi, Sadulpur, Bharatpur, Bhadra, Adampur (Rajasthan), Nuh, Sohna, Aurangabad, Palwal, Bhiwadi, Rewari, Manesar, Noida.” Also Read - Delhi Rains: 60-Year-Old, Driving to Connaught Place, Falls Victim to Waterlogged Road

On Wednesday, Delhi recorded a maximum of 40.5 degrees Celsius. The MeT officials had said that the temperature would drop below 40 in the coming days due to light rain and gusty winds.

#WATCH | Delhi witnesses a sudden change in weather. Visuals from Pandit Pant Marg and Raisina Road. pic.twitter.com/IlqamXYJGE — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2021

Delhi witnesses a change in weather. IMD forecasts 'thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain with gusty wind speed 25-45 kmph would occur over of few places of South, South-West, West, North-West Delhi during next 2 hours'. Visuals from Hanuman Road area. pic.twitter.com/lfjd7yKDez — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2021

I just hope this downpour brings back the state of normalcy!#DelhiRains — Yatharth Arora (@YatharthArora8) May 6, 2021

Meanwhile, extended forecast suggests that monsoon will arrive in Kerala around June 1, its normal onset date, said M Rajeevan, the secretary in the Ministry of Earth Sciences, on Thursday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) will issue an official monsoon forecast on May 15, he said.

“Monsoon 2021 update: India MET department extended range forecast suggests monsoon will arrive over Kerala on time, around 1 June. This is an early indication. India MET department official monsoon forecast on 15 May and rainfall forecast update around May 31,” he tweeted.