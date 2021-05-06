New Delhi: Delhi-NCR is witnessing a sudden change in weather with light rains lashing the city and its nearby areas. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, a thunderstorm with moderate/heavy rains is likely in Delhi, Noida, and other areas. “Thunderstorm/ Duststorm with moderate to heavy intensity rain with gusty wind speed 30-60 kmph would occur over many places of entire Delhi, Sadulpur, Bharatpur, Bhadra, Adampur (Rajasthan), Nuh, Sohna, Aurangabad, Palwal, Bhiwadi, Rewari, Manesar, Noida.” Also Read - Delhi Rains: 60-Year-Old, Driving to Connaught Place, Falls Victim to Waterlogged Road
On Wednesday, Delhi recorded a maximum of 40.5 degrees Celsius. The MeT officials had said that the temperature would drop below 40 in the coming days due to light rain and gusty winds.
Meanwhile, extended forecast suggests that monsoon will arrive in Kerala around June 1, its normal onset date, said M Rajeevan, the secretary in the Ministry of Earth Sciences, on Thursday.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) will issue an official monsoon forecast on May 15, he said.
“Monsoon 2021 update: India MET department extended range forecast suggests monsoon will arrive over Kerala on time, around 1 June. This is an early indication. India MET department official monsoon forecast on 15 May and rainfall forecast update around May 31,” he tweeted.