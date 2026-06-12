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Delhi weather today June 12: IMD predicts rain, thunderstorms and winds gusting up to 60 kmph

Delhi is likely to witness a change in weather conditions today, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting generally cloudy skies

Written by: Sumaila Zaman Edited by: Sumaila Zaman
Published: June 12, 2026, 8:06 AM IST
Delhi weather today June 12: IMD predicts rain, thunderstorms and winds gusting up to 60 kmph
Delhi weather today June 12: IMD predicts rain, thunderstorms and winds gusting up to 60 kmph (Photo: IANS)

Delhi is likely to witness a change in weather conditions today, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting generally cloudy skies along with spells of light rain, thunderstorms and lightning. The weather agency has also warned of strong surface winds reaching speeds of 40-50 kmph and gusting up to 60 kmph during parts of the day. Earlier on Thursday night, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Delhi for the next few hours, warning of thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds.

Read more: 'Extreme weather' warning issued in Noida; Rain, lightning and gusty winds expected tonight | Check details

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About the Author

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman is a Senior Sub Editor at India.com, where she covers key developments and trending events across education, world affairs, business, and current news. At India.com, she specializes in b ... Read More

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