New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department announced the arrival of monsoon in the national capital after heavy rain and thunderstorms hit parts of the city on Tuesday. "Finally Monsoon Rains over Delhi! Even though monsoon conditions were prevailing last 2-3 days, the Met department was waiting for these rains to declare monsoon onset. Last two days it rained everywhere surrounding Delhi, except Delhi," tweeted Madhavan Rajeevan, secretary, Union ministry of earth sciences.

Earlier this morning, the IMD had predicted moderate rain over the capital city and its adjoining areas. "Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and winds with speed of 20-40 km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of most places of Delhi, NCR (Bahadurgarh, Gurugram, Faridabad, Loni Dehat, Noida) Gohana, Sonipat, Rohtak (Haryana) Khekra (UP) during next 2 hours," the IMD had tweeted.

The MeT office had earlier predicted that the wind system may reach Delhi by June 15, 12 days ahead of schedule. Normally, monsoon reaches Delhi by June 27 and covers the entire country by July 8. Last year, the wind system reached Delhi on June 25 and covered the entire country by June 29, according to Skymet Weather, a private forecasting agency.