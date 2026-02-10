Home

Delhi Weather Today: Winter ends in National Capital as temperature crosses 26 degrees in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram

On Tuesday morning at 7 a.m., Delhi’s average AQI was recorded at 267, which falls in the poor category. Anand Vihar recorded an Air Quality Index of 317, while Bawana registered an AQI of 333

New Delhi: The people of Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, and adjacent regions are witnessing a change in weather conditions, as they are already experiencing heat in the month of February itself. On Monday, February 9, the maximum temperature crossed 26 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 11 degrees Celsius. The Meteorological Department has said that the temperature will rise further in the coming days. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), air pollution levels have increased in the capital due to weak wind speeds.

On Tuesday morning at 7 a.m., Delhi’s average AQI was recorded at 267, which falls in the poor category. Anand Vihar recorded an Air Quality Index of 317, while Bawana registered an AQI of 333, making them the most polluted areas in Delhi.

AQI Status

Area AQI Anand Vihar 317 Bawana 333 Burari 246 Chandni Chowk 280 ITO 277 RK Puram 296 Jahangirpuri 314 Gr. Noida 230 Noida 236 Ghaziabad 289 Gurugram 260 Faridabad 169

On February 10, the maximum temperature is expected to be 25°C and the minimum around 10°C, with mist likely to prevail. It is important to note that there will be no significant change in the weather from February 11 to 15.

During this period, occasional partial cloud cover may be seen, and fog could persist in the mornings. The maximum temperature is likely to range between 22°C and 27°C, while the minimum temperature may stay between 10°C and 13°C.

