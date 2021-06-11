New Delhi: Light rainfall last night brought some much-needed respite from heat for the national capital as the temperature dropped under 40 degrees Celsius. Delhi witnessed the hottest day of this pre-monsoon season on Wednesday (June 9) at 42.2 degrees Celsius. After Thursday’s dust storm and light rain, Delhi is likely to witness more showers and thunderstorms in the coming days. Also Read - Mumbai Rains: Narrow Escape For 2 Women as They Fall Into Open Manhole; Video Goes Viral | Watch

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast on Friday (June 11), thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds at isolated places are expected over Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab for the next three days. The IMD has also forecast heavy rainfall over Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh on Sunday (June 13).

Today, the minimum temperature is likely to be at 29 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature is predicted to hover at 39 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature on Thursday was also 29 degrees Celsius but the maximum temperature was 40 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality fell in the moderate category on Friday morning. Data from the Central Pollution Control Board showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7 am stood at 136. On Thursday evening, it was at 214 in the poor category.