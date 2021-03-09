New Delhi: Delhi and its satellite cities of Noida and Gurugram, among other areas, on Tuesday received light rains accompanied by strong winds, giving much relief from the rising temperatures over the past one week. Several areas in Faridabad and Ballabhgarh also received hailstorm this evening and it is likely to continue for an hour, the weather department said. Also Read - Noida: Depressed Over His Looks, 17-year-old Boy Jumps to Death From 15th Floor

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had forecasted in its evening weather bulletin that light to moderate rain and thunderstorm would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi NCR and adjoining cities during next 2 hours. Also Read - Swiggy Delivery Boys Arrested For Breaking Into Houses, Stealing Valuables in Noida

Images posted by news agency ANI showed light showers near the Janpath area of Delhi.

Delhi: Parts of the national capital receive light showers; Visuals from Janpath pic.twitter.com/YH4wY9ZqZq — ANI (@ANI) March 9, 2021

Noida also received drizzle with strong winds and thunderstorm. The rain is expected to last for about two hours.