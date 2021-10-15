New Delhi: The national capital woke up to a slight chill in the air on Friday morning as the minimum temperature settled at 18.6 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal for this time of the year, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. According to the weather office, it is likely to be a clear, sunny day with the maximum temperature reaching up to 34 degrees Celsius.Also Read - Weather Alert: IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall in Kerala in Next 5 Days

The relative humidity was recorded at 68 per cent at 8.30 am.

Due to the higher altitudes of Kashmir witnessed the first snowfall of the season on Monday, Delhi is witnessing cooler weather. The MeT department has predicted a fall in temperature in the city this week.

According to the IMD’s seven-day forecast, the maximum temperature is likely to dip from 33.9 degrees Celsius on Tuesday to 30 degrees Celsius on October 18.

On the intervening days, the maximum temperature is likely to hover between 31 and 35 degrees Celsius.

Rainfall and thundershowers are on the forecast for October 17 and 18.

On Thursday, Delhi’s maximum temperature settled at 33.9 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season’s average, and the Met department has predicted a cloudy sky with light or moderate rains over the weekend.

The minimum temperature in the city on Thursday was recorded at 19 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the season, it said.

(With inputs from agencies)