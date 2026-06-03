Weather Update Today, 03 June 2026: Good News for Delhiites! No heatwave likely this week; IMD predicts rainfall in THESE states

IMD has forecast favourable weather conditions in Delhi over the coming week, significantly reducing the chances of a heatwave during the first week of June, meteorologists said.

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IMD Weather Update

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department has stated that the National Capital on Tuesday recorded a maximum temperature of 37.7 degrees Celsius, 2.3 degrees below normal, amid relatively mild weather conditions across the city. As per the weather department, temperatures remained below normal across monitoring stations. Safdarjung, the base station, recorded a maximum of 37.7 degrees Celsius, while the minimum stood at 26.8 degrees Celsius.

IMD has forecast favourable weather conditions in Delhi over the coming week, significantly reducing the chances of a heatwave during the first week of June, the weather department said.

ALSO READ: Southwest monsoon to arrive THIS state in 2-3 days, more rains likely in Delhi

Delhi weather updates:

For today, the IMD has forecast a partly cloudy sky with the possibility of thunderstorms and light rain at isolated places.

On Tuesday, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 37.7 degrees Celsius, 2.3 degrees below normal, amid relatively mild weather conditions across the city.

Safdarjung, the base station, recorded a maximum of 37.7 degrees Celsius, while the minimum stood at 26.8 degrees Celsius.

Rajasthan Weather Updates

Rainfall and thunderstorms brought relief from heat in several parts of Rajasthan on Tuesday

According to the weather department, the rain has pulled the maximum temperatures below the heatwave levels at most places.

Phalodi was the hottest place in the state at 42.2 degrees Celsius, followed by Sri Ganganagar at 41.4 degrees, Bikaner at 41.2 degrees

Rain Alert:

The southwest monsoon is finally arriving in Kerala, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting very heavy rainfall across the state over the next few days. Several districts have been placed under orange alert as weather conditions become increasingly favorable for the monsoon’s advance.

The IMD has warned of very heavy rainfall between June 2 and June 5, issuing orange alerts for several districts. For Tuesday, orange alerts have been issued for: Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad.

Residents of Delhi-NCR can also likely to get relief from the summer heat, with light rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds forecast through June 5. While Kerala is preparing for the official arrival of the southwest monsoon, Delhi-NCR is likely to see repeated spells of rain, thunderstorms, and cooler-than-normal temperatures.

According to the IMD, “Conditions are favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into some more parts of southwest and southeast Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep Islands, some parts of Kerala and Tamil Nadu around June 4.”