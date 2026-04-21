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Delhi weather update: Bad news for residents of Delhi NCR as IMD predicts heatwave conditions in...

Delhi weather update: Bad news for residents of Delhi NCR as IMD predicts heatwave conditions in…

Residents of Delhi NCR brace for intense heat as IMD forecasts heatwave conditions in the coming days.

A man takes respite from the heatwave by washing his face with water on a summer day in New Delhi.

IMD weather update: In a significant weather update issued by the India Meteorological Department amid the rising heat in the country, several parts of India continue to witness highly contrasting weather conditions, with heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, hailstorms and an intensifying heatwave affecting different regions simultaneously. As per the latest weather update, a severe heatwave warning has been issued for parts of North India including Delhi NCR. Here are all the details you need to know about the weather update and prediction issued by the IMD.

What is the weather update for Delhi NCR?

According to the weather bulletin issued by the IMD, maximum temperature in Delhi is expected to rise by 1-2 degree Celsius. Adding to the development, the weather department has forecast that heatwave conditions may prevail at isolated to scattered locations across the city during this period.

Weather update for Odisha, Madhya and Maharashtra

According to the IMD, very heavy rainfall (12-20 cm) was recorded in isolated pockets of Assam, while Nagaland reported heavy rainfall between 7-11 cm. Meanwhile, thunderstorms accompanied by squally winds of 50-80 kmph affected Marathwada, Odisha, Madhya Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Arunachal Pradesh, and Assam & Meghalaya.

Gusty winds of 30-50 kmph were also reported across several parts of Northeast, East, North, Central, West, and South India. Marathwada recorded wind speeds as high as 83 kmph.

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Heatwave Alert | IMD Update (19–23 April) Heatwave conditions are very likely over several parts of Northwest, Central & East India in the coming days. 19–20 April : West Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh

19–23 April: East Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, East… pic.twitter.com/WPpwYvJ6JO — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) April 19, 2026

Isolated hailstorms were reported in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Telangana.

Fresh heatwave spell for Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and East Madhya Pradesh

Meanwhile, a fresh heatwave spell has intensified, beginning in Haryana and extending to Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and East Madhya Pradesh. Maximum temperatures ranged between 40°C and 45°C across Vidarbha, Marathwada, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh. Wardha and Akola in Maharashtra recorded the highest temperature at 45°C, a report by PTI news agency said.

According to the IMD, day temperatures remain significantly above normal in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and parts of central and northern India, while most other regions are near normal. Minimum temperatures ranged between 13°C and 26°C, with Gurdaspur (Punjab) recording the lowest at 16.5°C in the plains.

(With inputs from agencies)

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