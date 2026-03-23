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Delhi sees cloudy skies and cooler temperatures as IMD predicts rain; Yellow alert issued in Himachal after landslide in Mandi

Delhi sees cloudy skies and cooler temperatures as IMD predicts rain; Yellow alert issued in Himachal after landslide in Mandi

Cloudy skies continue over Delhi as IMD forecasts rain and thunderstorms, while a landslide in Himachal Pradesh triggers evacuations and prompts a yellow alert across multiple districts.

delhi weather update

Morning commuters in Delhi were greeted by cloudy skies as weather department officials announced continued cloudy conditions over the national capital. Temperatures have also dropped significantly over the past few days giving Delhiites some respite from the March heat.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) expects the day’s maximum temperature to settle around 30°C with a minimum temperature of 16°C. Both these figures fall below the expected seasonal norms.

Weather officials said that persistent rainfall activities over the past few days combined with an active western disturbance is likely responsible for the conditions in north India. Delhi itself saw patches of rain on Wednesday and gusty winds over the past few days leaving air quite cooler than usual.

Rain And Thunderstorms Likely Over North India

In a statement, the IMD has announced light to moderate rain coupled with thunderstorms and gusty winds are likely to occur over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand in the next couple of days. Wind speeds during the rainfall activity may also reach 30-50 kmph in some regions causing local disruptions. Residents in East and central India can also expect some scattered rain as per IMD.

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“It is a rare occurrence for rain and thunderstorms to take place in March. This sudden burst of rainfall activity comes as a result of extremely dynamic atmospheric conditions,” an IMD meteorologist added.

Himachal: Landslide Sends Residents Scrambling

Heavy rainfall across Himachal Pradesh in the last couple of days led to a massive landslide in the state’s Mandi district. Residents were evacuated from at least nine houses in Ropdu village as huge rocks and debris came tumbling down towards the neighbourhood.

Several houses and a cowshed were damaged in the landslide. Locals told officials that boulders are still loose and could fall at any moment. Heavy rainfall hasn’t stopped in the region prompting officials to move residents to safety.

Yellow Alert Issued As More Rain Incoming

Soon after reports of the landslide surfaced, the IMD issued a yellow alert over several north Indian districts including Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, and Mandi. The weather warning includes lightning and thunderstorms along with gusty winds. The department further added that Himachal Pradesh can expect rain over the next five days which can lead to more landslides.

Weather Activity Worrisome For Most States

Weather experts have raised concerns over changing weather patterns. “March hardly ever sees rain and thunderstorms. This increasing trend of sporadic weather activity may continue in future,” he added.

Delhi has been reeling under cloudy skies while Himachal Pradesh is recovering from landslides. Residents have been urged to take all the necessary precautions as more rain is expected over the next few days.

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