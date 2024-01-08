By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Cold Wave Continues To Grip Delhi, IMD Issued Rain Alert For Tuesday: Check Full Weather Forecast Here
IMD predicts light showers in Delhi-NCR region, and low temperatures across North India.
New Delhi: Amid continuous snowfall in the mountains and hilly regions, the northern states are experiencing cold wave conditions and bone-chilling low temperatures. In Delhi, the cold wave is expected to persist as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light showers in the national capital on Tuesday. The cold wave is likely to worsen after the rainfall. Although there will be some sunshine on Monday, the sun’s rays will not significantly raise the cold temperature.
Trending Now
You may like to read
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.