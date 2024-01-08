Cold Wave Continues To Grip Delhi, IMD Issued Rain Alert For Tuesday: Check Full Weather Forecast Here

IMD predicts light showers in Delhi-NCR region, and low temperatures across North India.

Rain Alert: Showers Expected In Delhi-NCR, Check Weather Forecast Here

New Delhi: Amid continuous snowfall in the mountains and hilly regions, the northern states are experiencing cold wave conditions and bone-chilling low temperatures. In Delhi, the cold wave is expected to persist as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light showers in the national capital on Tuesday. The cold wave is likely to worsen after the rainfall. Although there will be some sunshine on Monday, the sun’s rays will not significantly raise the cold temperature.

