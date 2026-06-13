Delhi weather update: Good news for residents as national capital sees rain-induced cooling | Check IMD prediction

As a western disturbance brings a wet spell and cooler temperatures to Delhi, residents can expect continued humidity alongside light rain and thundery developments.

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Delhi Weather Update (PTI Image)

Delhi weather update: In a noticeable change in weather conditions, a recent spell of rainfall has provided a welcome respite from the extreme heat in the national capital. In a Delhi on Saturday recorded a maximum temperature of 35.6 degrees Celsius, 4.3 notches below the season’s average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. However, weather experts have warned that Delhiites may experience discomfort due to elevated humidity levels in the coming days. Here are all the details you need to know about the Delhi weather update issue by the IMD.

Delhi weather update: Relief for residents as minimum temperature recorded

The minimum temperature was recorded at 21.4 degrees Celsius, 6.6 notches below the season’s average. The relative humidity was recorded at 48 per cent at 5.30 pm.

Delhi weather predictions: Will it continue to rain in national capital?

Weather experts said Delhi is likely to witness another spell of thunderstorms, lightning and rain on Saturday evening and night, similar to the weather activity experienced on Friday night. The conditions are being influenced by a western disturbance that is currently positioned over the hills and is gradually moving away.

Also read: From hail in Delhi to flood risk in Kerala: Understanding India’s weather divide | Explainer

As the system weakens and shifts further away, its impact on Delhi is expected to reduce from Sunday onwards. Consequently, maximum temperatures are expected to begin a gradual rise over the coming days, weather experts said.

The IMD has forecast partly cloudy skies with thunder and lightning for Sunday, and no significant weather warnings have been issued. The minimum temperature is likely to be around 24 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature is expected to reach about 37 degrees Celsius, a report by PTI news agency said.

Also read: Delhi weather forecast June 5: IMD issues rain and temperature drop alert | Check detailed forecast

Despite the absence of any significant heatwave conditions, weather experts said residents are likely to experience discomfort over the next few days due to high humidity levels left behind by the recent spell of rain.

The combination of increasing temperatures and moisture in the air is projected to contribute to this discomfort.

(With inputs from agencies)