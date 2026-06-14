Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, Faridabad weather Today, 14 June 2026: Temperature likely to rise in National Capital, IMD issues alert

New Delhi: Delhi witnessed a significant drop in temperature following recent rainfall, bringing major relief from the intense heat. However, weather experts believe that Delhiites may experience increased humidity in the coming days. The change in weather has been influenced by a western disturbance. According to experts, as its impact weakens and moves away from Delhi, its effects are expected to diminish from Sunday (June 14) onward.
According to the meteorologists, there might be a gradual rise in maximum temperatures over the next few days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast partly cloudy skies along with the possibility of thunder and lightning on Sunday. The weather department has clarified that no severe weather warning has been issued at present.
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According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi’s AQI stood at 111 at 6 p.m. on Saturday, placing it in the “Moderate” category.
0–50: Good
51–100: Satisfactory
101–200: Moderate
201–300: Poor
301–400: Very Poor
401–500: Severe
As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 35.6°C on Saturday, which was 4.3°C below normal. The minimum temperature was 21.4°C, 6.6°C below normal.
Relative humidity was recorded at 48 percent at 5:30 pm. Weather experts had forecast thunderstorms, rain, lightning, and strong winds on Saturday evening and night, similar to the conditions experienced on Friday night.
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