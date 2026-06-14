  • Home
  • News
  • Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, Faridabad weather Today, 14 June 2026: Temperature likely to rise in National Capital, IMD issues alert

Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, Faridabad weather Today, 14 June 2026: Temperature likely to rise in National Capital, IMD issues alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast partly cloudy skies along with the possibility of thunder and lightning on Sunday. The weather department has clarified that no severe weather warning has been issued at present.

Written by: Victor Dasgupta Edited by: Victor Dasgupta
Published: June 14, 2026, 7:34 AM IST
Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, Faridabad weather Today, 14 June 2026: Temperature likely to rise in National Capital, IMD issues alert
Delhi Rain Update (PTI Image)

New Delhi: Delhi witnessed a significant drop in temperature following recent rainfall, bringing major relief from the intense heat. However, weather experts believe that Delhiites may experience increased humidity in the coming days. The change in weather has been influenced by a western disturbance. According to experts, as its impact weakens and moves away from Delhi, its effects are expected to diminish from Sunday (June 14) onward.

According to the meteorologists, there might be a gradual rise in maximum temperatures over the next few days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast partly cloudy skies along with the possibility of thunder and lightning on Sunday. The weather department has clarified that no severe weather warning has been issued at present.

Read more: Delhi weather update: Good news for residents as national capital sees rain-induced cooling | Check IMD prediction

ALSO READ: Delhi weather update: Good news for residents as national capital sees rain-induced cooling | Check IMD prediction

Delhi Weather: Here are some of the key details

  • As of 6 am on Sunday, the temperature in Delhi-NCR was around 28°C, with clear skies prevailing across the region.
  • There is currently no likelihood of rainfall in the National Capital Region.
  • Humidity is expected to remain around 72 percent, while winds may blow at a speed of 2 km/h.
  • The minimum temperature may remain around 28°C, while the maximum temperature is expected to reach 38°C.
  • Weather experts believe that fluctuations in weather conditions will continue in Delhi-NCR.
  • No severe heatwave conditions are expected in the coming day
  • The increased moisture in the atmosphere following recent rainfall may make conditions feel humid and uncomfortable.

Delhi-NCR Air Quality Index (AQI)

According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi’s AQI stood at 111 at 6 p.m. on Saturday, placing it in the “Moderate” category.

As per CPCB standards:

0–50: Good
51–100: Satisfactory
101–200: Moderate
201–300: Poor
301–400: Very Poor
401–500: Severe

Weather in Delhi-NCR on Saturday

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 35.6°C on Saturday, which was 4.3°C below normal. The minimum temperature was 21.4°C, 6.6°C below normal.

Relative humidity was recorded at 48 percent at 5:30 pm. Weather experts had forecast thunderstorms, rain, lightning, and strong winds on Saturday evening and night, similar to the conditions experienced on Friday night.

Related News

Add India.com as a Preferred Source Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Tags:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

About the Author

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta is an Assistant News Editor at India.com, where he tracks major developments across national politics, education, world affairs, business, and current events. He specializes in simplif ... Read More

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.