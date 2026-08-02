Delhi Weather update for August 02: Light rain, cloudy sky expected today; Check IMD forecast

Delhi is likely to witness a generally cloudy sky with very light to light rain at isolated places during the day and again in the evening.

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Pedestrians hold umbrellas while they cross the road amid heavy rain in New Delhi. PTI

New Delhi: Delhi is expected to witness a generally cloudy day on Sunday, with light rainfall likely at isolated places, as monsoon conditions continue across the national capital, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The IMD’s regional centre in New Delhi said Delhi was expected to witness a generally cloudy sky with very light to light rain. It said a spell of very light to light rain was likely at isolated places from the forenoon to the afternoon, followed by another spell of very light to light rain at isolated places during the night. Generally cloudy sky.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) press release, Delhi is expected to witness a generally cloudy sky on Sunday, with very light to light rain likely at isolated places during the forenoon to afternoon and another spell during the evening and night.

Delhi-NCR weather: Check IMD Weather forecast here

“The maximum and minimum temperatures over Delhi are likely to be in the range of 32°C to 34°C and 25°C to 27°C, respectively. The minimum temperature will be below normal (-1.6°C to -3.0°C) at most places, and the maximum temperatures will be near normal (-1.5°C to 1.5°C) at many places with below normal (-1.6°C to -3.0°C) at isolated places over Delhi. The predominant surface wind is likely to be from southeast direction with surface wind speed reaching up to 20 kmph during the morning hours. The wind speed will decrease becoming up to 15 kmph from the southeast direction during the afternoon. The wind speed will decrease becoming up to 10 kmph from the southeast direction during evening and night,” IMD in its press release said.

August 3, 2026: Generally cloudy sky. One or two spells of very light to light rain towards forenoon to afternoon at isolated places. Another spell of very light to light rain towards evening/night at a few places. The maximum and minimum temperatures over Delhi are likely to be in the range of 33°C to 35°C and 24°C to 26°C, respectively. The minimum temperature will be below normal (-1.6°C to-3.0°C) at most places, and the maximum temperatures will be near normal (-1.5°C to 1.5°C) at most places over Delhi. The predominant surface wind is likely to be from southeast direction with surface wind speed reaching up to 10 kmph during the morning hours. The wind speed will increase becoming up to 15 kmph from the southeast direction during the afternoon/ evening and night.

August 4: Generally cloudy sky. One or two spells of very light to light rain at a few places towards early morning to

noon. Another spell of very light to light rain at many places towards evening/night. The maximum and minimum

temperatures over Delhi are likely to be in the range of 31°C to 33°C and 23°C to 25°C, respectively. The minimum

temperature will be below normal (-1.6°C to -3.0°C) at many places with appreciably below normal (-3.1°C to -5.0°C) at isolated places, and the maximum temperatures will be near normal (-1.5°C to 1.5°C) at most places over Delhi. The predominant surface wind is likely to be from the southeast direction with wind reaching up to 15 kmph during the morning hours. The surface wind speed will increase becoming up to 20 kmph from the northwest direction during the afternoon. The wind speed will decrease becoming up to 10 kmph from the west direction during evening and night.