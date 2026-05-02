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Delhi weather: Light rains lash parts of capital, bring respite from scorching heat | Video

Delhi weather: Light rains lash parts of capital, bring respite from scorching heat | Video

Delhi on Saturday night witnessed a sudden change in weather as rain lashed parts of the National Capital Region (NCR).

Rain lashes Delhi-NCR

Delhi on Saturday night witnessed a sudden change in weather as rain lashed parts of the National Capital Region (NCR). The rain brought relief from the heat of the day.

The downpour comes even as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an alert for light rain accompanies with thunderstorm and lightning for parts of Delhi and neighbouring region, including Bahadurgarh, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, and Ballabhgarh in the next two hours.

Visuals from several parts of the city were shared on social media.

#WATCH | Delhi witnesses a sudden change in the weather as heavy rainfall lashes parts of the National Capital. Visuals from Rao Tula Ram Marg. pic.twitter.com/cD1b68s9pb — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2026

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#WATCH | Delhi witnesses a sudden change in the weather as heavy rainfall lashes parts of the National Capital. Visuals from Rao Tula Ram Marg. pic.twitter.com/cD1b68s9pb — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2026

Delhi’s scorching heat

The downpour comes even as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an alert for light rain accompanies with thunderstorm and lightning for parts of Delhi and neighbouring region, including Bahadurgarh, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, and Ballabhgarh in the next two hours.

The fresh rise in mercury came two days after a spell of moderate rain lowered the temperature. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for the next two days, warning residents of potential rain and thunderstorms.

Western disturbance

According to the weather office, a western disturbance is driving the sudden shift in conditions across Delhi and neighbouring states. Experts had earlier warned Delhi-NCR to brace for possible dust storms over the coming days.

Meanwhile, the city’s air quality remained in the moderate category. The 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 144 (moderate) at 4 pm on Saturday, compared to an AQI of 120 at the same time on Friday, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Uttarakhand, Rajasthan witness rainfall

Neighbouring states including Uttarakhand and Rajasthan also witnessed spells of rainfall on Saturday. Dehradun experienced a hailstorm after a day of fluctuating sunshine and clouds. The western disturbance brough relief in Rajasthan as several parts of the state saw rainfall and dust storms, bringing relief from scorching heat.

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