Delhi Weather Update Live: Rain in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, Faridabad; IMD issues big statement, says...

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the sky will remain cloudy in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad. Light rain accompanied by thunder and lightning may occur in some areas by the afternoon.

Delhi Weather Update Live: Moderate rainfall has been reported around the Akshardham Temple in Delhi. As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the sky will remain cloudy in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad. Light rain accompanied by thunder and lightning may occur in some areas by the afternoon. The weather department has also issued alerts for several states across the country. A rain and snowfall alert has been issued today for Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. In addition, rain alerts have also been issued for Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Punjab. In Delhi, the maximum temperature on Wednesday is likely to range between 26°C and 28°C, while the minimum temperature is expected to be between 13°C and 15°C. Both the minimum and maximum temperatures may remain above normal. According to the weather department, after the rainfall on February 18, a drop in both maximum and minimum temperatures is expected on February 19 and 20. This may keep the weather pleasant for a short period. However, by February 21 and 22, the maximum temperature could rise again to around 30°C. The sky is expected to remain clear, and strong sunshine may cause people to experience heat once again.

