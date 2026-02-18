  • Home
  • News
  • Delhi Weather Update Live: Rain in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, Faridabad; IMD issues big statement, says...
live

Delhi Weather Update Live: Rain in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, Faridabad; IMD issues big statement, says…

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the sky will remain cloudy in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad. Light rain accompanied by thunder and lightning may occur in some areas by the afternoon.

Published date india.com Updated: February 18, 2026 11:16 AM IST
email india.com By Victor Dasgupta email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Victor Dasgupta email india.com twitter india.com
Delhi Weather Update Live: Rain in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, Faridabad; IMD issues big statement, says...
Delhi Rains Live Updates

Delhi Weather Update Live: Moderate rainfall has been reported around the Akshardham Temple in Delhi. As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the sky will remain cloudy in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad. Light rain accompanied by thunder and lightning may occur in some areas by the afternoon. The weather department has also issued alerts for several states across the country. A rain and snowfall alert has been issued today for Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. In addition, rain alerts have also been issued for Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Punjab. In Delhi, the maximum temperature on Wednesday is likely to range between 26°C and 28°C, while the minimum temperature is expected to be between 13°C and 15°C. Both the minimum and maximum temperatures may remain above normal. According to the weather department, after the rainfall on February 18, a drop in both maximum and minimum temperatures is expected on February 19 and 20. This may keep the weather pleasant for a short period. However, by February 21 and 22, the maximum temperature could rise again to around 30°C. The sky is expected to remain clear, and strong sunshine may cause people to experience heat once again.

Delhi Weather Update Live

Live Updates

  • Feb 18, 2026 11:15 AM IST

    Delhi Rains Live: The India Meteorological Department has issued a snowfall alert for Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. In addition, rain has been forecast today in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab, and Delhi

  • Feb 18, 2026 10:39 AM IST

    Delhi Rains Live: Clouds are expected to cover the sky in Delhi-NCR today. According to the India Meteorological Department, the maximum temperature in the national capital is likely to range between 26°C and 28°C, while the minimum temperature may remain between 13°C and 15°C.

  • Feb 18, 2026 10:28 AM IST

    Delhi Rains Live: Clouds are expected to cover the sky in Delhi-NCR today. According to the India Meteorological Department, the maximum temperature in the national capital is likely to range between 26°C and 28°C, while the minimum temperature may remain between 13°C and 15°C.

  • Feb 18, 2026 10:19 AM IST

    Delhi Rains LIVE: By February 21 and 22, the maximum temperature may rise again to around 30°C. The sky is expected to remain clear, and bright sunshine could cause people to experience heat once again.

  • Feb 18, 2026 10:17 AM IST

    Delhi Rains: According to the weather department, following the rainfall on February 18, both maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to drop on February 19 and 20. As a result, the weather may remain pleasant for some time

  • Feb 18, 2026 10:14 AM IST

    Delhi Rains Live: According to the forecast, dark clouds will persist along with the rain. Wind speeds may reach up to around 40 km per hour, and lightning strikes are also possible, which could lead to gloomy, near-dark conditions during the day.

  • Feb 18, 2026 9:59 AM IST

    Delhi Rains Live: A Yellow Alert has been issued for February 18 in Delhi-NCR. This means people are advised to remain cautious and take necessary weather-related precautions.

  • Feb 18, 2026 9:54 AM IST

    Delhi Rains Live: Over the past 24 hours, strong sunshine and unusually high temperatures were recorded in Delhi-NCR, with February 17 being registered as the hottest day of the year so far. Meanwhile, the weather department has issued a forecast of heavy rainfall and thunderstorms for February 18.

About the Author

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta is an Assistant News Editor at India.com, where he tracks major developments across national politics, education, world affairs, business, and current events. He specializes in simplif ... Read More

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.