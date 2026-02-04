Delhi Weather Update: Dense fog blankets National Capital, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram; IMD issues alert, says...

Home

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), no rainfall was recorded at any station in the past 24 hours. The weather department said that visibility at both Palam and Safdarjung dropped to 100 meters in the morning hours.

Delhi Weather Update February 4

New Delhi: The people of Delhi-NCR woke up to dense fog and a minimum temperature of 9 degrees Celsius. The IMD has forecast a minimum temperature of 9 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 22 degrees Celsius, along with a yellow alert for dense fog. On Tuesday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 22.5 degrees Celsius. During this period, air quality remained in the poor category.

Here are some of the key details:

In Delhi–Noida, the weather is expected to remain clear during the day today

Dense fog will persist in the morning.

A cold wave warning has been issued for Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana, and Punjab.

There is a possibility of rain along with hailstorm in Haryana and Punjab adjoining Delhi.

According to the IMD, some districts of Punjab may receive rainfall in the next 24 hours.

Light rain is likely in Jalandhar, Kapurthala, Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Amritsar, Hoshiarpur, Nawanshahr, Rupnagar, and Mohali.

How will the weather be in Jammu and Kashmir?

Partly cloudy conditions are expected to prevail in Jammu and Kashmir until February 6. On February 7, light snowfall is likely at a few places in the higher reaches. The weather is expected to remain dry on February 8, while light rain and snowfall may occur at some places on February 9 and 10.

