Home

News

Delhi weather update: National capital records hottest day of year, rain on Wednesday; check detailed predictions

Delhi weather update: National capital records hottest day of year, rain on Wednesday; check detailed predictions

Delhi weather update: The IMD has forecast light rain on Wednesday, February 18. Check detailed forecast here.

Delhi weather forecast

Delhi weather update: In a significant weather update for the national capital, a sudden heat alert surprised New Delhi on Monday as the city recorded its hottest day of the year so far. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the sharp rise in the temperatures of Delhi marked a brief warm spell in the middle of the winter season. As per the recent weather, daytime temperatures climbed far above normal levels. Here are all the details you need to know about the Delhi weather and AQI update.

What is the recent Delhi weather update?

The Safdarjung observatory, considered the city’s base station, recorded a maximum temperature of 31.6 degrees Celsius 7.2 degrees above normal, witnessing a saw a sharp 24-hour jump of 3.1 degrees, showing how quickly conditions changed.

Check Delhi weather update

The IMD also announced that other parts of the city also felt the unusual heat. As per the IMD, Ayanagar recorded a high of 30.4 degrees Celsius, which was 7.1 degrees above the seasonal average. Lodi Road reported 29.2 degrees Celsius, 5.2 degrees higher than normal, while the Ridge station recorded 28.4 degrees Celsius, 5.3 degrees above average.

Also read: Good news Delhiites! Delhi to get new digital land map as every parcel of land in Delhi to get its own 14-digit ‘Aadhaar Card’

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

The IMD has confirmed that several weather stations across Delhi experienced above-normal daytime temperatures, making Monday stand out as an exceptionally warm winter day.

Delhi’s Air Quality Index update

Residents of Delhi should note that despite the heat, winter conditions are expected to continue for the next few days. The IMD has forecast light rain on Wednesday, February 18, with no heavy rain warning issued. More notably, Delhi’s Air Quality Index stood at 207 on Monday, indicating poor air quality.

As per the AQI, smog and humidity are likely to persist through the week. Temperatures are expected to stay steady, with daytime highs between 20 and 25 degrees Celsius and nighttime temperatures ranging from 10 to 25 degrees Celsius.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.