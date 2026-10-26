Delhi weather update: National capital records lowest min temp of month with ‘moderate’ air quality

Delhi records season's lowest October minimum temperature at 16.2°C while the 24-hour average AQI rises to 174.

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Delhi weather update: In a big weather update for the residents of the country, Delhi recorded its lowest minimum temperature of the month on Monday at 16.2°C, while the city’s air quality remained in the ‘moderate’ category with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 174. As per the update shared by the Indian Meteorological, the maximum temperature settled at 31.4°C, 0.4 degrees below normal. The daily average AQI reflected a marginal decline from the previous day’s reading of 153. Out of 57 monitoring stations across the capital, 18 registered ‘poor’ air quality, with CRRI Mathura Road recording the highest AQI at 248.

Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) shares pollution data

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), an AQI between 0 and 50 is classified as good, 51 and 100 as satisfactory, 101 and 200 as moderate, 201 and 300 as poor, 301 and 400 as very poor, and 401 and 500 as severe.

Of the 57 air quality monitoring stations in Delhi, 18 recorded poor air quality, one station, Ghogha, recorded satisfactory air quality, and the rest recorded moderate air quality. The highest AQI was recorded at CRRI Mathura Road at 248, a report by PTI news agency said.

Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi

The Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi said the ventilation index is expected to remain below 6,000 square metres per second, with average wind speeds below 10 kmph, conditions unfavourable for the dispersion of pollutants.

The city’s air quality is likely to deteriorate to poor on October 27 and 28, and improve to moderate on October 29. The outlook for the subsequent six days indicates moderate to poor air quality, the system said.

According to the Decision Support System for Air Quality Management in Delhi, transport emissions contributed 23.8 per cent, the highest, to the city’s pollution. Residential sources’ contribution to air pollution was 6 per cent, industries’ was 4.9 per cent, construction activities’ was 3.3 per cent, energy and waste burning contributed 2.2 per cent each, and road dust and other sectors 1.6 per cent each.

Among the National Capital Region districts, Sonipat contributed 7.2 per cent, followed by Jhajjar at 6 per cent, Gurugram at 2.5 per cent, and Ghaziabad and Rohtak at 2.3 per cent each.

Gautam Buddha Nagar and Baghpat contributed 1.7 per cent each, Jind 1.3 per cent, Meerut 1 per cent, Faridabad 0.9 per cent, Muzaffarnagar 0.8 per cent, and Bulandshahr 0.5 per cent. For a background, stubble burning contributed up to 4.6 per cent to Delhi’s pollution.

(With inputs from agencies)