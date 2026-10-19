Delhi Weather Update: National Capital records this month’s coldest night so far at 17.1 degree celcius

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor' and 401 to 500 'severe'.

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New Delhi: Delhi recorded its coldest night so far this month on Sunday, with the minimum temperature settling at 17.1 degrees Celsius, 1.3 degrees below the season’s normal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The minimum temperature on Sunday was 1.5 degrees Celsius lower than Saturday.

Palam recorded a minimum temperature of 16.9 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal. Lodhi Road and Ayanagar recorded a low of 16.8 degrees Celsius each, also two notches below normal, the IMD said on Monday.

The Ridge station recorded a minimum temperature of 17.7 degrees Celsius, 1.8 degrees below normal. The IMD has forecast mainly clear skies during the day, with the maximum temperature likely to touch 32 degrees Celsius.

No rainfall was recorded at any of Delhi’s five weather stations during the 24-hour period that ended at 8.30 am on Monday. Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 118, in the ‘satisfactory’ category, at 8 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’ and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.

TN CM Vijay reviews rain damage, relief efforts, flood-prevention measures

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Sunday reviewed rain-related damage, relief efforts and flood-prevention measures at the Integrated State Command and Control Centre in the Greater Chennai Corporation’s Ripon Building.

Heavy rain on Saturday night inundated several parts of Chennai and disrupted traffic, with North Chennai recording 6 cm to 10 cm of rainfall in less than an hour.

The showers were triggered by an upper-air cyclonic circulation over north Tamil Nadu and coastal Andhra Pradesh, along with a trough extending from Lakshadweep to the southwest Bay of Bengal.

During a meeting with officials, Vijay discussed the situation and issued directions to intensify relief and preventive measures, official sources said.

He instructed officials to inspect areas that had experienced waterlogging in the past and step up preventive works to prevent a recurrence, the sources said.

Meteorologists forecast widespread rainfall across several districts.

The CM directed ministers and officials to expedite precautionary measures to protect Chennai and other parts of Tamil Nadu from heavy rain and flooding, and outlined the response protocols to be followed during flood situations.