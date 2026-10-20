Delhi weather update: Cool morning, clear skies but air pollution may worsen; Check IMD forecast

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature below normal on Tuesday, while the AQI stood at 161 in the moderate category. The IMD has forecast clear skies and dry weather until October 25, but pollution levels may worsen in the coming days.

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Delhi woke up to cool morning temperatures on Tuesday, with the minimum temperature dropping below the seasonal average. The capital’s air quality remained in the moderate category, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 161 at 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted mainly clear skies and a maximum temperature of around 32 degrees Celsius during the day. Dry weather is expected to continue across Delhi-NCR, with no rain forecast for Tuesday.

Delhi weather forecast: What to expect until October 25

The national capital is likely to experience mostly dry conditions over the next few days. Morning temperatures are expected to remain relatively comfortable before the mercury rises later in the day.

According to the forecast provided, clear skies are likely to dominate until October 25, although partly cloudy conditions may develop on October 24 and 25.

While Delhi is unlikely to receive rainfall during this period, the IMD has issued warnings for heavy rain in several other parts of the country, including Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Delhi temperature today: Several areas record cooler mornings

Weather stations across Delhi reported minimum temperatures below or close to their usual levels. Palam recorded a low of 17.3 degrees Celsius, which was 1.6 degrees below normal. Lodhi Road registered a minimum temperature of 17 degrees Celsius, close to the seasonal average.

At the Ridge station, the minimum temperature stood at 18.5 degrees Celsius, around one degree below normal. Ayanagar recorded 18 degrees Celsius, 0.8 degrees below its usual level.

The IMD expects maximum temperatures in Delhi to range between 32 and 34 degrees Celsius over the coming period. Minimum temperatures are likely to remain between 19 and 21 degrees Celsius.

Delhi AQI today: Air pollution levels may rise

Delhi’s AQI was recorded at 161 at 9 am on Tuesday, keeping air quality in the moderate category. However, pollution levels could deteriorate over the coming days. The Air Quality Early Warning System’s forecast issued on October 18 had projected moderate air quality for October 18, followed by poor conditions from October 19 to October 21.

Dry weather and weak winds may prevent pollutants from dispersing effectively, potentially worsening the air quality. Children, senior citizens and people with existing heart or respiratory conditions should take precautions if pollution levels increase.

What do the different AQI categories mean?

The CPCB classifies air quality into six categories based on the AQI value.

Good (0–50): Minimal impact on health.

Satisfactory (51–100): Generally acceptable air quality.

Moderate (101–200): May cause breathing discomfort for people with lung or heart conditions, children and older adults.

Poor (201–300): May cause breathing discomfort to many people after prolonged exposure.

Very Poor (301–400): Can cause respiratory problems with prolonged exposure.

Severe (401–500): Can affect healthy people and seriously impact those with existing health conditions.

With pollution levels expected to rise, residents should keep track of official AQI updates and limit prolonged outdoor exertion if the air quality moves into the poor category.

Heavy rain alert for Tamil Nadu, Kerala and other states

The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on Tuesday.

Heavy rain is also likely at isolated places in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Kerala.

The weather department has advised people in the affected regions to follow local weather updates and remain cautious in areas that may experience heavy rainfall.

Thunderstorms and strong winds expected in several regions

Several parts of the country may also experience thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds.

The affected regions include parts of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Odisha, Telangana, Konkan and Goa. Wind speeds could reach 40–50 kmph, with gusts of up to 60 kmph in some areas.

The Andaman and Nicobar Islands are likely to receive fairly widespread to widespread rainfall between October 20 and 25. The IMD has warned of heavy rain at isolated places on October 20, with another spell possible between October 23 and 25.