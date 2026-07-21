Delhi weather update: Overnight rain brings relief from humidity in Delhi-NCR, temperature drops, IMD releases fresh alert for next 5 days

According to the India Meteorological Department's five-day forecast, Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Faridabad are expected to remain under mostly cloudy skies until July 24.

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Delhi Monsoon: Light rains bring much-needed relief to Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, Faridabad after days of humid weather(Photo Credit: ANI)

The monsoon has picked up once again across Delhi and the NCR, bringing rain to many parts of the region on Tuesday morning. The showers have lowered temperatures and provided much-needed relief from the humid weather. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more rain, thunderstorms and strong winds over the next two days, with heavy showers likely in some areas. Most parts of Delhi-NCR are expected to remain cloudy as active monsoon conditions continue.

The weather department has advised people to stay alert during bad weather. Many parts of Delhi are likely to experience heavy rain and strong winds from morning until the afternoon.

The monsoon is now fully active across Delhi and the NCR, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Most areas are expected to remain under cloudy skies. After Monday’s rainfall, wet weather is likely to continue on Tuesday and Wednesday. High humidity levels have been recorded at weather stations in New Delhi, Safdarjung, Palam and Ayanagar, showing that monsoon conditions remain strong.

Heavy rain likely from morning to afternoon

The IMD’s district-wise forecast says most parts of Delhi could receive several spells of light to moderate rain from morning to afternoon. Some places may also witness heavy rainfall. Thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds of 30-40 kmph, with gusts reaching up to 50 kmph, are also expected.

Similar weather is likely across all districts of Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Faridabad.

Rain expected to continue on July 22

The weather department has said the rainy spell is likely to continue on July 22 as well. Moderate to heavy rain is expected during the morning and forenoon, while light to moderate showers with thunderstorms may continue through the afternoon and evening. Strong winds are also likely in several areas.

According to the IMD, widespread rainfall activity is expected to continue across Delhi-NCR on July 22.

Temperatures recorded across Delhi-NCR

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), temperatures varied across different parts of Delhi-NCR:

Safdarjung: 27.4°C

Palam: 27°C

Ayanagar: 28.4°C

Anand Vihar: 29.7°C

Dwarka: 28.2°C

Rohini: 32.1°C

Gurugram Sector 51: 24.1°C

Indirapuram, Ghaziabad: 26°C

The data shows that areas receiving rainfall recorded lower temperatures than places with little or no rain.

IMD weather forecast

The monsoon has become active again across Delhi-NCR.

Heavy rain is likely on July 21 and July 22.

Strong winds of 40-50 kmph may accompany the rain.

Thunderstorms and lightning are also expected.

A rain alert has been issued for Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Faridabad as well.

Cloudy skies and occasional rain are likely to continue until July 24.

Cloudy weather to continue for the next few days

According to the India Meteorological Department’s five-day forecast, Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Faridabad are expected to remain under mostly cloudy skies until July 24. The heaviest rainfall is likely on July 21 and 22, while light to moderate showers may continue in many areas on July 23.