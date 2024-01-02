26 Trains Delayed, Flight Operations Affected as Dense Fog Continues to Blanket Delhi

Delhi Weather Update: As per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, the air quality in the national capital stood in the ‘very poor' category on 2 January and the overall AQI of Delhi stood at 346 at 6.30 AM.

26 trains were running late due to intense fog conditions in the national capital on Tuesday.

New Delhi: Indian Railway services were affected as 26 trains were running late due to intense fog conditions in the national capital on Tuesday, according to the Indian Railways. Because of the low visibility on the first day of the New Year 2024, nearly 21 trains ran late in the region, while on the last day of 2023, over 23 trains were late in Delhi due to dense fog resulting in low visibility in the region.

In the meantime, the IMD predicted that the mercury would plunge further in the first week of January 2024 between 10 and 7 degrees Celsius at the Safdarjung Observatory in the national capital.

Earlier, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) revoked Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi-NCR with immediate effect. Notably, the GRAP-III was invoked across Delhi-NCR on December 22 to deal with poor air quality and rising air pollution in the city.

