Delhi weather update: Will it rain today? Monsoon to reach capital on… – Check forecast for Noida, Gurugram and Ghaziabad

Delhi Weather: Delhi witnessed the warmest nights between March and June this year compared to previous four years. According to the India Meteorological Department, summer season has been more painful than in previous years. Check weather forecast of Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram.

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Delhi weather update: Will it rain today? Monsoon to reach capital on... – Check forecast for Noida, Gurugram and Ghaziabad | Images: ANI

Delhi Weather: Monsoon has already arrived in several Indian states, and they are receiving a good amount of monsoon showers, but Delhi and the adjoining National Capital Region (NCR) are still waiting for the southwest monsoon. This is not the only problem that the capital city is dealing with. The overall temperature in the region is between 38 and 44 degrees Celsius but feels like 50 degrees Celsius due to high humidity and the slow flow of the wind. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the capital city recorded its warmest morning in two years amid the delayed monsoon rains.

Delhi Weather

On Monday, residents of Delhi-NCR found major relief from the summer heat as showers and thunderstorms lashed the region. The IMD had previously predicted that light rain and thunderstorms would bring the temperature down.

The weather department said that light to moderate rainfall may occur in parts of Delhi, Haryana, and Punjab between June 29 and July 1 and on July 5.

Heatwave Continues To Grip Delhi-NCR

Heat wave conditions are also expected in parts of Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi during June 29-30.

According to IMD, the average minimum temperature of the capital city during the pre-monsoon hovered between 22.9 degrees Celsius from March to June, recording mercury above normal even at night.

On Monday, the minimum temperature was recorded at 31.1 degrees Celsius, 3.2 degrees above normal. June 29 became the second hottest morning this month in the last two years.

When Will The Monsoon Arrive In Delhi?

As per Skymet, the capital city is expected to witness the arrival of monsoon on July 4 if conditions remain favourable.

“Normally, the monsoon reaches Delhi around June 27-28, after which temperatures begin to ease and humidity increases. This year, however, the monsoon is likely to be delayed by about a week. Dry westerly winds from Pakistan are keeping temperatures high, while southwesterly winds from the Arabian Sea are also reaching Delhi and increasing humidity,” Mahesh Palawat, Vice President (Meteorology and Climate Change), Skymet, said.

The delay in the arrival of the monsoon and dry and moist winds has kept both temperatures and humidity unusually high in Delhi and adjoining Noida, Gurugram and Ghaziabad.