New Delhi: Delhi woke up to a foggy morning on Wednesday and the temperature dipped to 7-degree celsius. At least 22 trains are running late due to low visibility in the Northern Railway region. There is no respite from the wintry spell for Delhi as of now as another Western Disturbance is likely in the last week. Five flights have been diverted from Delhi Airport early morning due to bad weather, as the captain was not trained to land under CAT III (low visibility) conditions, reported ANI.

Delhi: The national capital wakes up to dense fog this morning. Delhi is recording a minimum temperature of 7 degree Celsius this morning. pic.twitter.com/0nnUq5EooO — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2020

#WATCH Delhi: A dense layer of fog covers the national capital this morning. Visuals from Sarita Vihar. pic.twitter.com/njvMgHhRXF — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2020

On January 28, Delhi might witness light rain. Foggy conditions will also prevail during that time.

Earlier, Delhi’s mean maximum temperature (MMT) for December stood at 18.76 degrees Celsius, the second-lowest after 17.3 degrees Celsius recorded in December 1997.

December had recorded 18 consecutive “cold days” or an 18-day “cold spell”, the maximum after 17 cold days in December 1997.

“Only four times the mean maximum temperature for December has remained equal to or less than 20 degrees Celsius- 1919, 1929, 1961 and 1997,” the weather department said.