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Delhi Weather: Will it rain in capital today? Check weather forecast of Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad

Delhi Weather: Will it rain in capital today? Check weather forecast of Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad

Delhi and adjoining NCR is expected to witness thunderstorms with rainfall on Tuesday, May 4.

Delhi Weather: Will it rain in capital today? Check weather forecast of Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad | Image: ANI

Delhi Weather Forecast: After recent spells of rain, Delhi is expected to get more showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that cloudy skies are expected today, with light rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds likely in the afternoon and evening. On Monday, overnight thunderstorms and rainfall dipped the temperature several notches down. Light rainfall lashed several parts of the capital city between the night and early morning hours.

Also Read: Delhi weather April 4: IMD issues red alert for severe thunderstorms as heavy rains lashes national capital; check detailed forecast

Delhi Weather Today

According to IMD, the capital city is likely to see cloudy skies with light rain accompanied with thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening today.

“Generally cloudy sky. A spell of very light to light rain accompanied with thunderstorm/lightning and strong surface winds speed 20-30 kmph gusting to 40 kmph during the afternoon/ evening,” the IMD’s forecast read. The maximum temperature is expected to hover between 31-33 degrees Celsius, according to the IMD.

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Delhi Weather: IMD Forecast For Wednesday

On Wednesday, the capital city is expected to witness thundery developments towards the afternoon. However, the IMD has not predicted rain for Delhi for May 5 and 6.

Location Minimum Temperature (°C) Departure from Normal (°C) Safdarjung 18.8 5.9 below normal Palam 17.9 7.7 below normal The Ridge 18 7.0 below normal

Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad Weather

Noida is expected to witness a partly cloudy sky with light rain or thundershowers today. The maximum temperature is expected to hover between 33-21 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature is likely to hover between 20-21 degrees Celsius.

Noida is expected to see partly cloudy skies till May 10.

Also Read: IMD weather forecast: Yellow alert for Delhi, intense heatwave in Gujarat, Maharashtra, rain, storms across these states | Full report

Weather conditions are likely to remain the same in Gurugram today as well. In Ghaziabad, thunderstorms and rain are expected today and tomorrow, IMD said.

Delhi Air Quality

On Monday, the air quality of the capital city was recorded ‘moderate’ with an AQI reading of 106, as per Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. The CPCB categorises air quality as follows: 0–50 is good, 51–100 satisfactory, 101–200 moderate, 201–300 poor, 301–400 very poor, and 401–500 severe.

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