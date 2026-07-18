Delhi Weather: Will it rain today after warmest July night in 5 years? IMD issues yellow alert – Check forecast for Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram

Delhi Weather: Even after the arrival of the monsoon in the region, Delhi and the adjoining National Capital Region (NCR) are witnessing hot and humid weather. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the capital city is expected to witness a generally cloudy sky, chances of light rain and thunderstorms are also predicted. A yellow alert has been issued for today, warning of light rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds. Delhi recently recorded its warmest July night in five years.
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