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Delhi Weather: Will it rain today? Check IMD forecast for Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad

Delhi Weather: Will it rain today? Check IMD forecast for Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad

The India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert Delhi, predicting more showers in isolated areas in the evening.

Delhi Weather: Will it rain today? Check IMD forecast for Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad | Image: ANI

Delhi Weather Today: Parts of Delhi and adjoining National Capital Region (NCR) witnessed a dramatic weather shift on Tuesday as light rainfall and thunderstorms swept across the region. Areas such as Dwarka and Indira Gandhi International Airport received heavy rainfall, offering much-needed relief from the soaring heat. However, the sudden weather change also caused problems for flyers as five flights were diverted in the evening due to inclement weather conditions.

The showers and thunderstorms led to a noticeable drop in mercury across the capital city. The maximum temperature in Safdarjung was 33.6 degrees Celsius, which is 5.7 degrees below normal. Other areas like Palam, RK Puram, Laxmi Nagar, Ridge and Ayanagar also reported major lower daytime temperatures.

Also Read: Delhi Weather: Will it rain in capital today? Check weather forecast of Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad

Delhi Weather Today

According to the India Meteorological Department, more showers and thunderstorms are expected to lash the capital city on Wednesday. It has also issued a yellow alert today, predicting rainfall in isolated areas in the evening.

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“A fresh western disturbance has been influencing the region in the past few days, leading to a cyclonic circulation over adjoining areas. Light rain might occur in parts of the city tonight and there is less possibility of heatwave at least for the next one week,” Timesnow quoted vice president of Skymet Mahesh Palawat as saying.

Delhi AQI Today

The sudden showers have significantly improved the air quality of the capital city, flushing out pollutants from the air. The national capital recorded its cleanest May day on Tuesday in three years, with the air quality recorded 86, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

“Delhi records its lowest daily average AQI of the current year today, with average AQI clocking 86 at 4.00 pm,” CAQM’s X post read.

According to official standards, an AQI of 51–100 is considered satisfactory and generally safe for most people.

Also Read: Delhi weather April 4: IMD issues red alert for severe thunderstorms as heavy rains lashes national capital; check detailed forecast

Delhi Rainfall

According to weather data, Palam received 9.8 mm of rainfall between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm, while Ayanagar reported 1.4 mm rain. However, Lodi Road and Ridge did not receive showers during that period.

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