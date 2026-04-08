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Delhi Weather: Will it rain today? City records coolest day – Check IMD forecast

Delhi Weather: Will it rain today? City records coolest day – Check IMD forecast

Cloudy skies will persist through the day, with intermittent thunderstorms and moderate rain likely.

Delhi Weather: Will it rain today? City records coolest day – Check IMD forecast

Delhi Weather: Residents of Delhi and the adjoining National Capital Region (NCR) woke up to another cold day on Wednesday as skies were covered with clouds after last night’s rain. The capital city witnessed its coldest April day on Tuesday since 2023. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the weather change has occurred due to a western disturbance. Cloudy skies are expected throughout the day, with chances of light to moderate rain at intervals.

Delhi Weather: IMD Forecast

According to the weather department, areas like Safdarjung and Lodhi Road recorded 3 mm of rainfall each on Tuesday night. Palam and Ridge recorded 2.1 mm of rainfall each. A yellow alert has been issued for Wednesday as the weather department has forecasted thunderstorms accompanied by intermittent spells of rain throughout the day. Lightning and gusty winds (30-50 kmph) are also expected during the afternoon and evening hours.

The maximum temperature is expected to hover between 25-26 degrees Celsius, while the nighttime temperature is likely to settle between 16 to 17 degrees Celsius.

Delhi Weather: Heat Is Expected To Return Soon

The winter-like conditions are expected to be short-lived, as from Thursday onwards the mercury in the capital city will rise. The daytime temperature is expected to touch 37 degrees Celsius between April 9 and April 13. The minimum temperature may reach around 20 to 21 degrees Celsius.

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According to weather experts, parts of north India, including Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, are expected to receive light showers until Saturday, followed by dry, hotter weather.

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