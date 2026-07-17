Delhi Weather: Will it rain today? Hottest July day recorded amid high humidity – Check IMD forecast for Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad

Delhi weather: The capital city recorded hottest July day on Thursday in two years, as high humidity and continued lack of rain caused the heat index to rise further.

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Delhi Weather: Will it rain today? Hottest July day recorded amid high humidity - Check IMD forecast for Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad | Image: ANI

Delhi Weather: Delhi, which is dealing with intense heat and high humidity, recorded the hottest July day on Thursday in two years, as a lack of rain caused the heat index to rise further. The maximum temperature was recorded at 39.2 degrees Celsius – the highest in July since 2024, when the mercury soared to 39.3 degrees Celsius. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the normal temperature between July 15 and July 19 is usually around 35.2 degrees Celsius. This means the temperature soared 4 degrees above the expected limit. Check the weather forecast here.

Delhi and the adjoining National Capital Region (NCR), including Noida and Ghaziabad, witnessed a light rain on early Friday morning. However, rather than cooling the temperature, it increased the humidity further.

Delhi Weather

On Thursday, the weather department sounded a yellow alert for intense heat. For today, a warning has been issued about heat and high humid conditions at isolated places. IMD has issued a yellow alert for rain on Saturday. It means that the capital city and adjoining Noida, Ghaziabad and Gurugram are expected to witness some showers on July 19.

Delhi Weather: Hot Days, High Humidity Ahead

The weather department stated that the capital city and adjoining areas are likely to continue experiencing hot, sultry days until Saturday. Light showers and strong winds are expected on Saturday during the forenoon or afternoon.

On Friday, the daytime temperature is expected to hover between 38 degrees Celsius and 40 degrees Celsius.

On Saturday the mercury is expected to hover between 35 degrees Celsius and 37 degrees Celsius due to the expected rain.

Delhi Weather: What Do Experts Say?

According to experts, Delhi and NCR are witnessing intense heat due to dry winds and a lack of weather activity.

Mahesh Palawat, vice president of Skymet Weather to Hindustan Times that, “There has been no significant rain for the past few days, and dry westerly winds have been prevailing. Additionally, southwestern winds from the Arabian sea are blowing at the lower level, increasing humidity. For rain to be induced, a significant weather system needs to develop over the city, such as the monsoon trough, which is currently at the foothills, returning to Delhi.”

Delhi Weather: Real-Feel Temp Hits 48°C As Heat Index Soars Way Above Actual Temperature

IMD states that the heat index — also known as “real-feel temperature”—remained high on Thursday. The mercury touched 48 degrees Celsius at 2:30 pm yesterday.

The heat index shows what temperature feels like to the human body when humidity adds more heat to air temperature. In simple words, the higher the humidity, the higher the heat index.