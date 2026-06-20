Delhi weather: Will it rain today? IMD forecasts thunderstorms, showers – Check forecast for Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad

Delhi Weather: Residents of Delhi and the adjoining National Capital Region (NCR), who are dealing with scorching heat, may find relief in the coming days. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds is expected on Saturday, June 20. However, there will be no significant change in maximum temperatures over the next 24 hours. The capital city may witness partly cloudy skies in the morning and very light to light rain and thunderstorms in the afternoon or evening. Strong winds will blow at speeds of 40-50 km/h, with gusts reaching up to 60 km/h. Check the weather forecast here.
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