  • India News
  • News
  • India
  • Delhi weather: Will it rain today? IMD forecasts thunderstorms, showers – Check forecast for Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad

Delhi weather: Will it rain today? IMD forecasts thunderstorms, showers – Check forecast for Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad

Delhi Weather: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate rain, thunderstorms and strong winds for Delhi on Saturday. Check weather forecast for Noida, Gurugram and Ghaziabad.

Written by: Joy Pillai Edited by: Joy Pillai
Published: June 20, 2026, 8:14 AM IST
delhi rain
Delhi weather: Will it rain today? IMD forecasts thunderstorms, showers – Check forecast for Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad | Image: ANI

Delhi Weather: Residents of Delhi and the adjoining National Capital Region (NCR), who are dealing with scorching heat, may find relief in the coming days. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds is expected on Saturday, June 20. However, there will be no significant change in maximum temperatures over the next 24 hours. The capital city may witness partly cloudy skies in the morning and very light to light rain and thunderstorms in the afternoon or evening. Strong winds will blow at speeds of 40-50 km/h, with gusts reaching up to 60 km/h. Check the weather forecast here.

Read more: Delhi-NCR Weather today, June 19: Will it rain by forenoon and bring relief from heat? Temperature may reach 42 C, Winds up to 60 kmph expected

Related News

Add India.com as a Preferred Source Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Tags:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com (Zee news), where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs h ... Read More

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.