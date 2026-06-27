Delhi Weather: Will it rain today? IMD gives update on monsoon arrival – Check weather forecast for Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon

Delhi-NCR Monsoon: When will the monsoon arrive in Delhi-NCR? The Meteorological Department has released a new update. Relief from the heat will be available soon.

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Delhi Weather: Will it rain today? IMD gives update on monsoon arrival - Check weather forecast for Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon | Image: ANI

Delhi Weather: Residents of Delhi and the adjoining National Capital Region (NCR), who are dealing with summer heat, are about to experience some relief in the coming days. However, India Meteorological Department (IMD) has clarified that the capital city may have to wait longer for the monsoon to arrive. The rainy season is expected to arrive in Delhi in the first week of July. Earlier, the weather department announced the monsoon’s arrival on June 27. However, pre-monsoon activities will continue in the region, bringing light rain and thunderstorms, which will bring the overall mercury level a bit down.

Also Read; IMD weather forecast June 27: Widespread rain forecast for West Bengal, Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu; Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Haryana brace for thunderstorms

Delhi Weather

The Meteorological Department predicted cloudy skies and light to moderate showers with thunderstorms for a few days. The light showers are expected to provide some relief to people from scorching heat and humidity. The weather department has not issued any weather warnings for Delhi-NCR

Parts of the capital city witnessed light rainfall on Friday night, which brought some relief from the humidity.

The maximum temperature is expected to hover between 39 to 40 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is expected to be around 26 degrees Celsius.

Will It Rain Today?

IMD has forecast partly cloudy skies with light to very light rain during the day. The maximum temperature is expected to be around 40 degrees Celsius.

Delhi Weather Forecast for Next Few Days

According to IMD, the maximum temperature in Delhi-NCR on Sunday is expected to hover between 40-41 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature is expected to be 27 degrees Celsius. The region is expected to witness strong surface winds during the day, providing some relief from the heat.

On Monday, the overall maximum temperature is expected to be around 38 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature will be around 27 degrees Celsius. The Meteorological Department has predicted light rain and thundershowers on Monday.

On Tuesday, the daytime temperature is expected to be 38 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature is expected to be 26 degrees Celsius. According to the weather department, there are chances of light showers and thundershowers.

On Wednesday, the maximum temperature is expected to drop and hover between 36 – 37 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature is expected to be 28 degrees Celsius.

IMD has forecast rain accompanied by thunderstorms on Wednesday, which is believed to be a sign of the monsoon approaching Delhi-NCR.