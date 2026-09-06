Delhi Weather: Rain lashes national capital, triggers waterlogging and traffic snarls – Check IMD forecast for Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad

Delhi and adjoining National Capital Region, including Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and Gurugram are under heavy rain and thunderstorms alert for Sunday.

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Delhi Weather: Rain lashes national capital, IMD issues warning – Check forecast for Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad | Image: ANI

Delhi Weather Forecast: The southwest monsoon has intensified in India, and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall across several states, including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand and parts of northeast India. Monsoon activities such as thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds are also likely in several regions today.

VIDEO | Delhi wakes up to pleasant weather. Morning visuals from Vijay Chowk.#DelhiWeather #WeatherUpdate (Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) pic.twitter.com/XhD2dYdS85 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 6, 2026

Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram Weather

Delhi and adjoining National Capital Region, including Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and Gurugram are under heavy rain and thunderstorms alert for Sunday. Gusty winds of up to 50 kmph are also expected in some parts of the region. The maximum temperature in Delhi is expected to hover between 29-33 degrees Celsius.

The sky is expected to be cloudy, with the possibility of thunderstorms and showers during the day. The minimum temperature is expected to be between 24 and 26 degrees Celsius. Similar weather is expected to persist after that.

Waterlogging In Several Areas

Incessant rainfall since Friday triggered severe waterlogging in several parts of Delhi and the adjoining NCR. Rainwater inundated roads, causing traffic snarls in several areas and disrupting normal movement across the region. Heavy waterlogging is witnessed near Indira Gandhi International Airport, DND, Near Noida Sector 16, ITO and other major roads.

Delhi-NCR Waterlogging & Traffic Hotspots

Category Locations Underpasses Minto Bridge, Pul Prahladpur Underpass, Azadpur Underpass, Zakhira Flyover Underpass, Tilak Nagar Underpass Delhi Arterial Corridors & Ring Roads Dhaula Kuan, Subroto Park, Mahipalpur, Shiv Murti Stretch, Ring Road (WHO Building/ITO), Kashmere Gate/ISBT Stretch, Rohtak Road, Mundka, Laxmi Nagar, Patparganj Gurugram NH-48 Corridor & Internal Links, Delhi–Gurugram Expressway (NH-48), Shankar Chowk, Cyber City Hub, IFFCO Chowk, Rajiv Chowk, Sheetla Mata Road, Golf Course Extension, Sohna Road Noida-Ghaziabad Corridor Mahamaya Flyover Loops, DND Approaches, Sector 62 & 63 Industrial Belts, Sector 94 Underpass, Vijay Nagar, Sahibabad (Ghaziabad)

Delhi AQI

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the average air quality index of the capital city remained at 57, till 7 am, while in NCR cities, the AQI recorded at 68 in Faridabad, 73 in Gurugram, 65 in Ghaziabad, 72 in Greater Noida and 68 in Noida. In most areas of Delhi-NCR, the AQI remained below 100.

Uttar Pradesh Weather Forecast

The weather department has issued a heavy rain and thunderstorm alert for several districts of Uttar Pradesh, including Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Agra, Mathura, Aligarh, Bijnor, Badaun, Pilibhit, Sitapur, Kanpur, Shahjahanpur, Rae Bareli, Unnao, Etawah, Azamgarh, Ayodhya, Deoria and Gorakhpur.

Weather Forecast

According to IMD, monsoon activities such as widespread rain and thunderstorms are very likely in parts of northern, central and eastern states. District authorities have requested people living in hilly areas – vulnerable to landslides – to stay vigilant. People living in and around flood-prone areas have been advised to remain cautious amid adverse weather conditions.