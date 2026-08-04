Delhi weather: Will it rain today? IMD issues yellow alert – check forecast for Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad

Delhi Weather: Delhi and the adjoining NCR are likely to witness light rain today, offering some respite from the humid weather. Check the weather forecast for Noida, Gurugram, and Ghaziabad.

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Delhi weather: Will it rain today? IMD issues yellow alert – check forecast for Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad | Image: ANI

Delhi Weather: Residents of Delhi and the adjoining National Capital Region (NCR) woke up to a cloudy and humid morning on Tuesday. The region has been dealing with hot and intensely humid weather for the past few days; however, some respite is expected today. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to scattered rainfall today. Neighbouring states are receiving a good amount of monsoon rain. Check the weather forecast here.

Also Read: Maharashtra Monsoon Update: Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Nashik, Nagpur, Satara, Sangli likely to witness heavy rain today, IMD issues alert

Delhi Weather

The weather department predicted a cloudy sky throughout the day and light to scattered rain during the day. The daytime temperature is expected to hover between 24 degrees Celsius and 33 degrees Celsius. However, high humidity is likely to continue. Light showers are expected in a few places from morning to noon. Another spell of showers is expected in the evening.

The IMD has said that weather conditions are expected to become more active today. Widespread rain and thunderstorms are expected in several parts across the region.

Noida Ghaziabad and Gurugram Weather

Noida, Ghaziabad and Gurugram have a greater chance of receiving repeated showers. Cloudy skies and intermittent showers are expected to continue throughout the week.

Also Read: Maharashtra Weather Update: Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Satara, Sangli, Vidarbha, Palghar to witness heavy rain today, IMD issue alert

Kanwar Traffic Restrictions

The showers is expected to lash the region during the evening rush hour, increasing the chances of traffic congestion across Delhi-NCR. Severe waterlogging on major roads could further slow traffic movement, particularly on DND Flyway, Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and roads connecting Delhi with Noida.

The Delhi Traffic Police has recently issued a traffic advisory for Kanwar Yatra. The traffic restrictions will remain in place across parts of Delhi and connecting highways.

Police have advised commuters traveling through the Delhi-Meerut corridor or other diverted routes to plan their journeys ahead.

The southwest monsoon activities continue in several parts of the country. According to IMD, heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places over Assam and Meghalaya and parts of West Bengal and Sikkim today.