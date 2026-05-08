Home

News

Delhi Weather: Will it rain today? IMD predicts pleasant conditions across Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, temperature to rise from…

Delhi Weather: Will it rain today? IMD predicts pleasant conditions across Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, temperature to rise from…

According to the India Meteorological Department, the sky is likely to stay mostly clear in Delhi.

Delhi Weather: Will it rain today? IMD predicts pleasant conditions across Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, temperature to rise from… | Image: Facebook

Delhi Weather: India is likely to witness dramatic weather conditions on Friday, with thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds and heatwave conditions intensifying in several regions as the pre-monsoon season advances. The national capital’s weather has remained pleasant after recent rains, offering people relief from hot days. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), bright sunshine is likely during the day, although some areas may witness partial cloud cover in the evening.

Also Read: Delhi Weather: Will it rain today? Check IMD forecast for Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad

Delhi Weather

The weather department stated that the minimum temperatures in Delhi and the adjoining national capital region are expected to be between 19-21 degrees Celsius, while the daytime temperature is likely to be between 33-35 degrees Celsius. The sky is expected to stay mostly clear during the day.

Wind speeds expected between 15 and 20 kmph, with occasional gusts are likely during the afternoon and evening.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Also Read: Delhi Weather: Will it rain in capital today? Check weather forecast of Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad

Delhi Weather: IMD Advises Caution

Amid the favourable weather conditions, the weather department has advised residents of the Delhi-NCR to stay cautious because of fluctuating atmospheric conditions. Sudden weather changes may affect children and elderly people.

According to health experts, fluctuating temperatures and shifting wind patterns can increase the risk of respiratory and seasonal conditions. People have been advised to drink water and avoid unnecessary exposure during peak hours.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.