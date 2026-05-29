Delhi weather: Will it rain today? IMD predicts thunderstorms and strong winds – Check forecast here

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), light rain and windy weather is expected on Friday.

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Delhi weather: Will it rain today? IMD predicts thunderstorms and strong winds – Check forecast here | Image: ANI

Delhi Weather: Delhi Weather: Residents of Delhi and the adjoining National Capital Region (NCR) received some respite after rain and thunderstorms broke the intense heatwave on Thursday evening. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast more showers and gusty winds for the region today. The weather department said cloudy skies with intermittent rainfall and thunderstorms are expected in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Faridabad today. Strong winds are also expected in the region as a fresh spell of pre-monsoon activity continues across northern India.

On Thursday, several parts of the capital city and adjoining NCR received heavy showers. Dust storms and gusty winds also swept through the NCR region.

Delhi Weather: What’s IMD Forecast For Today?

According to IMD, rain and thunderstorm activity is expected to continue in the NCR region till May 31. The capital city will witness cloudy skies throughout the day and intermittent rain in the evening. Thunderstorm activity during the day and evening is also expected. Isolated parts are expected to receive strong gusty winds today.

The weather department forecasts relatively cooler weather today compared to earlier this week.

Delhi Weather: Thunderstorm Activity May Intensify

IMD said the storm activity could intensify today. “Thunderstorm activity has already begun over northern parts of Rajasthan and is expected to spread to Delhi by evening and continue through the night,” Mahesh Palawat of Skymet Weather told news agency PTI.

On Friday, thunderstorm intensity is expected to increase before the weather system gradually shifts westwards.

“The intensity of the storms is likely to increase on Friday and the spell is expected to continue till May 30, after which the weather system is likely to shift towards Gujarat between May 30 and 31,” Palawat said.

Delhi Weather: Why City Witnessing Rain In May?

According to weather experts, the capital city is witnessing changes in weather because of multiple systems are working together over North India.

The current weather activity in Delhi is driven by a western disturbance over the mountain regions, a cyclonic circulation over Rajasthan and moisture-laden winds from the Bay of Bengal.

Due to these active systems, Delhi and NCR are witnessing thunderstorms and rainfall activities.