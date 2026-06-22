Delhi weather: Will it rain today? IMD predicts thunderstorms, gusty winds – Check forecast for Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, Faridabad

Delhi, Noida, Gurugram and Ghaziabad are expected to witness cloudy skies, gusty winds and isolated showers as a fresh weather system continue to affect north Indian region.

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Delhi weather: Will it rain today? IMD predicts thunderstorms, gusty winds – Check forecast for Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, Faridabad | Images: ANI

Delhi Weather Update: Residents of Delhi and adjoining National Capital Region (NCR), who are dealing with scorching heat, may get some relief from the summer heat in the coming days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted very light to light rain accompanied by thunderstorms in the region. The capital city, Noida, Gurugram and Ghaziabad are expected to witness cloudy skies, strong winds and isolated rain as a fresh weather system continues to affect North India.

Delhi Weather

On Sunday, the national capital recorded a maximum temperature between 39-41, while the minimum temperature recorded around 39 degrees Celsius.

According to IMD, Delhi, Noida, Gurugram and Ghaziabad are expected to witness cloudy skies, gusty winds and isolated showers today. Light rain and thunderstorms are expected across parts of Delhi-NCR till Thursday.

The weather conditions of North India are being influenced by several systems, including a fresh western disturbance which has created over North Pakistan and adjoining Jammu. An induced cyclonic circulation has also formed over Uttar Pradesh, which is also impacting the region’s weather. Active troughs across northern and central India are also influencing the region.

The IMD said that these active systems are likely to increase moisture levels in the region, further supporting the rainfall.

Also Read: IMD weather forecast June 22: Thunderstorm, heavy rain alert issued for 17 states, Northeast; check detailed forecast

Delhi Air Quality

On Sunday, the air quality recorded in the moderate category. As per the data shared by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 140 at 9 am.

AQI Range Air Quality Category 0–50 Good 51–100 Satisfactory 101–200 Moderate 201–300 Poor 301–400 Very Poor 401–500 Severe

Delhi Weather: Temperatures Expected To Dip Over The Next Four Days

According to the weather department, a gradual fall in daytime temperatures across Delhi-NCR is expected in the coming days. The maximum temperatures are likely to decrease by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius over the next four days.

The nighttime temperature is expected to remain unchanged over the next 24 hours, after that, it is expected to dip by 1 to 2 degrees Celsius.

When Will Delhi-NCR Get Relief From Heat Wave Conditions?

Residents of Delhi, Noida, Gurugram and Ghaziabad may get some relief from scorching summer heat as IMD has predicted thunderstorms and light rainfall in the coming days.