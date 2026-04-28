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Delhi Weather Update: Will it rain in National Capital, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad today? IMD sounds yellow alert, says...

Delhi Weather Update: Will it rain in National Capital, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad today? IMD sounds yellow alert, says…

According to the weather department, thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds are expected in parts of Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana.

Delhi Weather Update: Will it rain in National Capital, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad today? IMD sounds yellow alert, says... | Image: ANI

Delhi Weather: Delhi and adjoining National Capital Region (NCR), which have been witnessing heatwave conditions for the past few days, are expected to get some respite. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated that intense heatwave conditions will ease in northern and central states of the country from Tuesday, April 28. It has also forecast thunderstorms and gusty winds in the capital city, Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

The weather department has also predicted thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds at isolated parts of Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana.

Also Read: Delhi Weather: Rain, storms to bring respite from heatwave – Check IMD forecast

Delhi Weather: Weather Change From April 28 To Bring Rain, Cooler Temperatures

According to IMD, North Indian states are expected to witness a change in weather from today. Light showers would bring some relief from the scorching heat, with mercury likely to decrease by 2-3 degrees Celsius in the coming days. The capital city is expected to witness a sharp shift in the weather from today. The weather department has sounded a yellow alert for rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds till Thursday.

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“There is a cyclonic circulation over adjoining central Pakistan, northwest Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana. It is currently strong and moving towards north-east India,” Mahesh Palawat of Skymet told news agency PTI.

Palawat said that the system is likely to reach the capital city today and persist till April 30.

Also Read: Delhi weather: IMD issues yellow alert as heatwave grips the capital, relief expected in parts of north India soon

Region/State Weather Forecast Duration Additional Alerts Jammu & Kashmir Light/moderate rain/snow, thunderstorms, winds (40–50 kmph) April 28–29 Isolated hail on April 28 Himachal Pradesh Light/moderate rain/snow, winds (40–50 kmph) April 28–30, May 3 Isolated hail on April 28–29 Uttarakhand Scattered rain/snow, winds (40–50 kmph) April 28 – May 3 Isolated hail on April 28–29 Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi Light/moderate rain, winds (30–40 kmph) April 28–30, May 2–3 Thundersqualls (50–70 kmph) on April 28–29 Uttar Pradesh Light/moderate rain, winds (30–40 kmph) East UP: April 28–May 2; West UP: April 28–May 1 — Rajasthan Light/moderate rain, winds (30–40 kmph) West: April 28–29; East: April 28 – May 3 — Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh Isolated rain, winds (40–50 kmph) Through May 2 Thundersqualls (50–70 kmph) in Chhattisgarh (April 29–May 1) Vidarbha Lightning activity April 29–May 1 —

On Monday, Delhi witnessed an intense heatwave, with daytime temperatures soaring to 42.3 degrees Celsius. However, the capital city was hit by a dust storm in the evening.

School Timings Changed

With heatwave conditions intensifying across several states of India, authorities have instructed schools in Delhi, Noida, Uttar Pradesh and other states to adjust timings to protect students from dangerous afternoon temperatures. Some states have already announced summer vacations, while some have declared temporary closures in order to protect students from exposure to peak daytime heat.

On Tuesday, the maximum temperature is expected to hover between 40–42 degrees Celsius. The capital city is also expected to witness a spell of very light rain accompanied by thunderstorms and winds gusting up to 50 kmph.

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