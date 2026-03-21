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Delhi Weather: Will it rain today? Temperature drops 15°c in 9 days – Whats behind the change

Delhi Weather: Will it rain today? Temperature drops 15°c in 9 days – What’s behind the change

Earlier on March 8, the maximum temperature of the national capital had climbed to 38.9 degrees Celsius at Ridge observatory.

Delhi Weather: Will it rain today? Temperature drops 15°c in 9 days – What’s behind the change

Delhi Weather Forecast: Residents of Delhi are enjoying winter-like conditions on Saturday, as recent rains and cloudy skies have lowered the maximum temperature to 21.7 degrees Celsius, 10 degrees below normal. The temperature is the lowest for March in six years. Air quality has also improved drastically, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 93, best since October 2025. The recent showers have also made this March the wettest in two years. The sudden weather change has brought relief to people from scorching heat as last week the temperature of the capital city reached 36 degrees Celsius.

Delhi Weather

The sudden change in weather hit the capital city three days back on March 18. Moisture-laden winds helped the formation of convective clouds, which later collided with the western disturbance. Under the influence of the western disturbance, showers started lashing Delhi from Wednesday evening. On Friday, the daytime temperature was recorded at around 21 degrees Celsius.

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