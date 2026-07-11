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  • Delhi Weather: Will it rain today or will dry spell continue? Check IMD forecast for Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad

Delhi Weather: Will it rain today or will dry spell continue? Check IMD forecast for Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad

According to Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), after two days of heavy showers, Delhi and adjoining NCR is expected to witness a mostly dry week. Check full forecast here.

Written by: Joy Pillai Edited by: Joy Pillai
Published: July 11, 2026, 7:46 AM IST
delhi weather
Delhi Weather: Will it rain today or will dry spell continue? Check IMD forecast for Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad | image: ANI

Delhi Weather: Delhi and the adjoining National Capital Region (NCR), which witnessed heavy rainfall over the past two days, is expected to witness a mostly dry week. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), light to very light showers are expected on Saturday, after which no rain is forecast from Sunday to Thursday. On Friday, the capital city received light rain during the early hours, with Safdarjung recording 1.2 mm of rainfall. On Wednesday and Thursday, Delhi recorded around 100 mm of rainfall, which brought much-needed relief from the scorching heat and humidity.

Read more: Delhi weather: When will the heavy rain stop? Here is the IMD forecast says

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About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com (Zee news), where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs h ... Read More

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